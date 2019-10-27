Creamline steam rolls Motolite, sets up Finals clash with Petro Gazz

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers made easy work of Motolite, 25-18, 25-15, 25-8 in Game Two of the PVL Open Conference Semifinals on Sunday.

Led by the offense of Alyssa Valdez and Michele Gumabao, the defending champions blanked the Myla Pablo-led Motolite.

After dropping a set on Saturday, the Cool Smashers came out of the get-go on a mission.

Starting strong, Creamline just didn't look back.

The Cool Smashers set up a Finals showdown with their Reinforced Conference tormentors Petro Gazz who beat BanKo Perlas in two games.

The Motolite squad is relegated to the Battle for Third series where they face BanKo Perlas.

Game One of the Finals and the Battle for Third will kick off on November 6.