PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Dottie Ardina
Ardina, 2 others still way behind in LPGA Q-Series
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - October 25, 2019 - 11:21am

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina stumbled with a late bogey that cut short her frontside rally as she settled for an even par 71 even as Clariss Guce and Bianca Pagdanganan continued to grope for form after two rounds of the grueling LPGA Q-Series at Pinehurst, North Carolina Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Ardina recovered big from an opening bogey on No. 10 with birdies on Nos. 2 and 4 but missed the par-3 No. 7 and failed to get up-and-down, ending up with a 35-36 round at the par-71 layout. Though she improved by two strokes after an opening 73, the Filipina ace still dropped from joint 34th to a share of 43rd at 144 as majority of the bidders from starting field of 98 made their moves and gained ground, including American Lauren Kim, who sizzled with a 66 to grab the lead at 134.

Erstwhile frontrunner Kim Kaufman, also of the US, slipped to second at 135 after a 70 after 36 holes of the two 72-hole elims.

After a two-over 73 start, Guce fell farther back with two bogeys in the first four holes but got the strokes back on Nos. 5 and 9 only to fumble with another bogey on the par-5 16th for a 72 and a 145.

Pagdanganan, the low medalist in Stage I and rallied in the final round to finish tied for eighth in Stage II of the elims which stakes precious cards for the 2020 LPGA season, also failed to rebound from a 74 start with three bogeys in the first five holes and limped with a second three-over card after trading three birdies with the same number of bogeys in the last 13 holes. She fell to joint 74th at 148, 14 strokes off the pace.

Although the top 80 plus ties after six rounds will advance to the last 36 holes, the Filipina bets hope to recover in the next four days to fuel their respective bids for the top 45 and ties, who will receive Category 14 membership on the LPGA Tour Priority List for 2020. Those who won’t make it will settle for Symetra Tour spots.

DOTTIE ARDINA GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quadruple tie for second?
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 25, 2019 - 12:00am
There are seven games left in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament and so far, three out of eight participating teams have been struck out of contention. Eliminated are Adamson (4-8), UE (3-9) and NU (2-1...
Sports
UP vets grateful for another shot at UAAP playoff spot
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
After more than a decade of drought, the UP Fighting Maroons are on the brink of a second consecutive Final Four appearance...
Sports
Philippine volley pool now in full force in Japan training
By John Bryan Ulanday | October 25, 2019 - 12:00am
Veteran hitter Jovelyn Gonzaga and dazzling rookie Eya Laure arrived yesterday in Japan to complete the 14-strong Philippine women’s volleyball pool which is to intensify build-up for the coming 30th Southeast...
Sports
Roach expecting February 2020 return for Pacquiao
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Freddie Roach sees Manny Pacquiao back in the boxing ring in February next year.
Sports
Ahanmisi to play one more season
By John Bryan Ulanday | October 25, 2019 - 12:00am
There’s no way to go but stay and get ready for next season for sniper Jerrick Ahanmisi after Adamson’s unexpected early exit in the 82nd UAAP men’s basketball tournament.
Sports
Latest
19 minutes ago
Antetokounmpo triple-double fuels Bucks' win over Rockets
19 minutes ago
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points to propel the Bucks to a 117-111 victory in Houston, spoiling the debut...
Sports
1 hour ago
PVL Final Four under way
1 hour ago
Creamline, which completed a record sweep of the elims without its two key players in the last three games, tries to move...
Sports
1 hour ago
Czech, Kiwi eye BAE 5150 diadems
1 hour ago
Czech Jakub Langhammer and Laura Wood of New Zealand hope to cash in on their good form in pursuit of victory against multi-titled...
Sports
1 hour ago
Suns' Ayton suspended 25 games for banned diuretic
1 hour ago
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, the top pick in the 2018 NBA draft, has been suspended 25 games after testing positive...
Sports
13 hours ago
TNT, NLEX meet in duel of Top 2
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Barely escaping a close call against the cellar-dwellers last time, unbeaten pacesetter TNT KaTropa look to be at their sharpest...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with