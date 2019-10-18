PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Four-up and all-pumped up, Tim Stewart moves 18 holes away from nailing the elusive victory.
Stewart nears breakthrough with 3rd 67
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - October 18, 2019 - 4:09pm

TARLAC – Trotting the world the past decade in pursuit of a championship, Tim Stewart never lost hope of finally raising a trophy the way he did when he hoisted the Tasmanian Open crown as an amateur in 2008.

With three straight 67s at the Luisita layout Friday and a big four-stroke lead over Dutch Guido Van der Valk, the 34-year-old Brisbane native now came tantalizingly close to a dream title run in the ICTSI Central Azucarera de Tarlac Open here.

In moving day in the $100,000 championship of the Philippine Golf Tour Asia, Stewart dispatched Lexus Keoninh and Clyde Mondilla with a potent power game and crisp iron play that defied the wind and difficult pin placements and produced another five-under card that he kept unblemished by saving a couple of pars, including on the last hole.

His 34-33 round and a 15-under 201 total is easily one of the lowest 54-hole outputs posted at the dreaded Robert Trent Jones, Sr.-designed layout but more importantly, it gave Stewart a big cushion in his chase for a victory that has eluded him the past 11 years.

“I played more than 50 tournaments around the globe and 26 here in the Philippines but winless up to this time,” said Stewart, who turned pro after that Tasmanian Open feat. “Hopefully, I make it this time.”

With a commanding lead, the 6-6 power hitter could be heading to claiming that recognition denied him twice, including in last year’s Luisita Championship of the PGT where he lost by two to Mondilla, and in PGTA’s Manila Southwoods Championship last July where he lost by five to Angelo Que.

“Golf is unpredictable. Many weird things happen along the way. So I will just play and enjoy my game,” said Stewart.

As Keoninh and Mondilla wobbled, Van der Valk threatened to within one off Stewart with a solid 32 start. But the Manila-based Dutchman, winner of PGT’s kickoff leg in Cebu last June, failed to get a crack at the lead with a couple of flubbed birdie chances, playing the backside on even terms for a second 68 and a 205.

Keoninh, who caught up with Stewart at the helm with a bogey-free 66 Thursday, fell behind with two bogeys after six holes and reeled farther back with three straight bogeys from No. 10 against two birdies. He limped with a 75 and tumbled to joint sixth at 209 with Rupert Zaragosa, who shot a second straight 70.

Mondilla, just three shots behind the joint leaders halfway through the $100,000 event co-sanctioned by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and PGA of Taiwan (TPGA), pressed his bid with three birdies against a bogey after five holes. But the reigning Philippine Open champion got himself undone with a wet triple-bogey on the par-3 


“Sayang, I had a good start but went into the water twice on No. 6,” said Mondilla of his errant 7-iron tee shot on the 201-yard hole. He, however, fought back with three birdies in the last seven holes to save a second 70 and remain at third at 207, now six strokes behind Stewart.

Wang Wei-Lun bucked a bogey on No. 4 with six birdies, including five at the back, as he turned in his best score of 67 after a 72 and 69 in his first stint here as spearhead of a 36-player strong Taiwanese delegation. The TPGA’s fifth-ranked player moved to joint fourth at 208 with Aussie Fidel Concepcion, who also carded a five-under card.

Rufino Bayron shot a 71 for ninth at 210 while first round leader Ira Alido, who bombed out with a 76 in the second round, strung up a four-birdie binge in a five-hole stretch from No. 8 but bogeyed No. 16 for a 69 and a 211.

Tony Lascuña, hot on a three-win run, sparked by a victory in PGTA Nan Pao Open in Taiwan last month, birdied the first hole to stay in the hunt but lost his focus, touch and all at the back with a 42 marred by a disastrous quintuple bogey on the par-3 No. 17. He ended up with a 77 and slipped to joint 30th at 219.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Rival UAAP school luring UST’s Rhenz Abando with cash, house and job for mom
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Philstar.com learned that Abando was purportedly wooed as early as the summer leagues by another UAAP school, but the player...
Sports
On college basketball player piracy and issues
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Technically, there is nothing wrong with the absence of rules. There have never been rules about recruiting. Not even things...
Sports
'Abando-ned?' Fans react to Rhenz Abando's possible exit from UST
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Reports surfaced on Thursday afternoon that other UAAP schools have expressed interest in the guard's talents.
Sports
NBA boss Silver says losses in China row 'substantial'
8 hours ago
Chinese firms suspended lucrative sponsorship and telecast deals with the NBA after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl...
Sports
British forward Luol Deng retires after 15 NBA seasons
6 hours ago
Luol Deng, who made a journey from South Sudan to NBA stardom, is calling it quits after a 15-year career after signing a...
Sports
Latest
45 minutes ago
Bulanadi explodes for career-best 44 points as Stags enter NCAA Final 4
By Joey Villar | 45 minutes ago
Allyn Bulanadi unleashed a career-high 44-point performance as San Sebastian turned back Perpetual Help, 99-94, on Friday...
Sports
1 hour ago
China denies telling NBA to fire exec over Hong Kong tweet
1 hour ago
China denied Friday that it demanded that the NBA fire a Houston Rockets executive over a tweet supporting pro-democracy protesters...
Sports
1 hour ago
Incentives, accolades pour in for gymnastics boy wonder Carlos Yulo
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
During courtesy calls to different private and government offices since his return to the country, Yulo became a recipient...
Sports
5 hours ago
Motolite steps up bid for No. 3 vs Army
5 hours ago
With a 9-5 card, Motolite seeks to sweep its last two games, including one against Creamline on Wednesday, and earn a crack...
Sports
5 hours ago
Arte Suave Manila marks 5th year promoting Philippine jiu jitsu
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Aiming to unite the Filipino jiu jitsu community, Arte Suave Manila brings together fighters, coaches and martial arts enthusiasts...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with