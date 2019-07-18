NEW ON NETFLIX
LeBron James (L) talks with Anthony Davis after a press conference where Davis was introduced as the newest player of the Los Angeles Lakers at UCLA Health Training Center on July 13, 2019 in El Segundo, California.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images North America / AFP
WATCH: LeBron James 'practices' with new teammates Davis, Cousins in NBA 2k
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2019 - 12:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA season is still months away but it seems like LeBron James is getting a head start in preparations with new teammates Anthony Davis and Boogie Cousins.

Posting on his Instagram story, James is seen playing NBA 2k using the new-look Los Angeles Lakers with Davis and Cousins in the lineup.

With his team playing against the Denver Nuggets, the digital James throws up a lob to Davis who dunks it over their opponents.

"Doing some homework @antdavis23," James captioned.

Later in the video, James and Cousins do a pick-and-roll that gives the 28-year-old a wide-open three.

Davis and Cousins are set to join the Lakers in the upcoming NBA season to help James in their title hunt. 

ANTHONY DAVIS BOOGIE COUSINS LEBRON JAMES LOS ANGELES LAKERS NBA
