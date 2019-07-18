WATCH: LeBron James 'practices' with new teammates Davis, Cousins in NBA 2k

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA season is still months away but it seems like LeBron James is getting a head start in preparations with new teammates Anthony Davis and Boogie Cousins.

Posting on his Instagram story, James is seen playing NBA 2k using the new-look Los Angeles Lakers with Davis and Cousins in the lineup.

LeBron James 'practicing' with new teammates Anthony Davis and Boogie Cousins in NBA 2k | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews



(via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/IO6jvpWadR — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) July 18, 2019

With his team playing against the Denver Nuggets, the digital James throws up a lob to Davis who dunks it over their opponents.

"Doing some homework @antdavis23," James captioned.

Later in the video, James and Cousins do a pick-and-roll that gives the 28-year-old a wide-open three.

Davis and Cousins are set to join the Lakers in the upcoming NBA season to help James in their title hunt.