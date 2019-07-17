NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Manny Pacquiao talks to reporters after making his grand arrival at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).
Wendell Rupert Alinea/MP Promotions
Why Manny Pacquiao isn't interested in Keith Thurman's most vulnerable moment
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 3:07pm

LAS VEGAS – In boxing, watching an opponent’s previous fights is a common practice among boxers and their training teams. It helps them identify the opponent’s weaknesses and basically know what to expect and prepare a strategy based on it.

There’s also a popular belief in the sports that a boxer is only as good as his last fight.

The last time Keith Thurman stepped on the ring, he almost got knocked out by the lightly regarded Josesito Lopez in the seventh round of their 12-round bout that was held just last January.

Thurman, then coming from a two-year layoff, got staggered by a left hook from Lopez in the middle of the seventh canto, sending him to the ropes. Lopez then went in for the kill, landing several solid shots on Thurman’s head and stalking the defending champion for the rest of the round.

Luckily for Thurman, he survived that round and recovered to win via majority decision.

That near disaster of a fight for Thurman should serve as a confidence booster for Manny Pacquiao heading into their WBA welterweight title showdown at the MGM Grand here on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

But Pacquiao and his team are downplaying the Lopez fight, saying they expect the best version of Thurman to show up.

They are putting into account the fact that Thurman had a hiatus and badly needed a tune-up fight.

“I heard about that but didn't watch it,” Pacquiao told reporters after making his grand arrival here Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).

He said his mindset will change if he’d seen a vulnerable Thurman. 

“If I watched it then I'm going to underestimate him,” he continued.

The last thing Pacquiao wants is to be overconfident in the ring, and he won’t be committing that mistake against Thurman.

Prior to going on a break to heal from an injury and eventually returning to fight Lopez, the dangerous Thurman (29-0, with 22 KOs) unified the WBA and WBC welterweight championships when he outpointed Danny Garcia two years ago.

It was the biggest win of Thurman’s career, and perhaps the only fight that matters for Pacquiao because he studied it.

“I saw a couple of weaknesses,” said Pacquiao, smiling and declining to elaborate.

“I believe I am faster than him. I can move side to side. I can box him,” he added.

For Pacquiao, the Lopez fight was a fluke, and he won’t dismiss Thurman based on it.

BOXING KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Broner faster, better than Thurman'
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Expect a different Manny Pacquiao fight this Saturday (Sunday Manila time) compared to the last time the Filipino icon saw...
Sports
Jordan Clarkson in Gilas pool
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Holding on to slim hope that Jordan Clarkson will be allowed to suit up in the end, Gilas Pilipinas coach Yeng Guiao has named...
Sports
American trainer grades Pacquiao: It’s a 10
By Abac Cordero | 16 hours ago
Freddie Roach pulled his own luggage crossing the MGM Grand lobby Monday evening while Manny Pacquiao was hosting dinner for...
Sports
Mighty Sports holds off gritty Korean quintet
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Mighty Sports fended off a strong resistance by South Korea and pulled off an 89-82 decision in a battle of unbeaten teams in the 41st Jones Cup at the Changhua Gymnasium in New Taipei City, Taiwan yesterday.
Sports
KaTropa go for top spot; Bolts fight for survival
By Olmin Leyba | July 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Struggling Meralco fights to stay alive while San Miguel Beer, TNT and Magnolia vie for good positioning in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals today as they wrap up their respective eliminations slates...
Sports
Latest
34 minutes ago
NBA stars join in on FaceApp Age Challenge
By Luisa Morales | 34 minutes ago
Ever wondered what NBA stars like Stephen Curry and LeBron James will look like 50 years from now?
Sports
6 hours ago
Thurman to Pacman: It's game over!
By Dino Maragay | 6 hours ago
Keith Thurman’s confidence remains sky-high, and the unbeaten fighter again emphasized that the Manny Pacquiao era is...
Sports
6 hours ago
Jaybie Mantilla makes rousing debut for UP Fighting Maroons in Taiwan tourney
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The former CESAFI MVP finished with 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench in his State U debut against National Taiwan...
Sports
7 hours ago
Khan claims Pacquiao has agreed Saudi Arabia bout
7 hours ago
A proposed fight between the two fell through in 2017, but Khan says the 40-year-old has given his blessing to a bout in Riyadh,...
Sports
16 hours ago
Roach says Pacquiao will fight smart
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Freddie Roach isn’t worried about Manny Pacquiao losing focus because of Keith Thurman’s trash talking, assuring...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with