James Harden (L) and Russell Westbrook (R) are set to reunite in the Houston Rockets after they agree to a deal with the OKC Thunder
AFP
Reports: Westbrook to reunite with Harden in Houston
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2019 - 9:24am

MANILA, Philippines — Russell Westbrook is heading to the Houston Rockets to reunite with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate James Harden, ESPN reports.

As per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the OKC Thunder have agreed to send Westbrook to Houston in exchange for Chris Paul and first-round picks in 2024 and 2026.

The deal also includes pick swaps in 2021 and 2025.

Including Paul in the trade for Westbrook comes after reports of a falling out between him and Harden following their early exit in the playoffs this year.

Wojnarowski reports that reuniting with Harden was Westbrook's preffered destination.

Harden and Westbrook played in the 2012 NBA Finals where they lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in five games.

Kevin Durant was also part of the OKC roster that made it to the Finals.

Since then, the pair has not yet returned to the Finals.

Westbrook and Harden are both former MVP titleists. 

