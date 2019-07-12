Reports: Westbrook to reunite with Harden in Houston

MANILA, Philippines — Russell Westbrook is heading to the Houston Rockets to reunite with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate James Harden, ESPN reports.

As per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the OKC Thunder have agreed to send Westbrook to Houston in exchange for Chris Paul and first-round picks in 2024 and 2026.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2019

The deal also includes pick swaps in 2021 and 2025.

Including Paul in the trade for Westbrook comes after reports of a falling out between him and Harden following their early exit in the playoffs this year.

Wojnarowski reports that reuniting with Harden was Westbrook's preffered destination.

Oklahoma City GM Sam Presti worked with Westbrook and his agent, Thad Foucher, to deliver the former MVP to his preferred destination: A reunion with James Harden, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2019

Harden and Westbrook played in the 2012 NBA Finals where they lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in five games.

Kevin Durant was also part of the OKC roster that made it to the Finals.

Since then, the pair has not yet returned to the Finals.

Westbrook and Harden are both former MVP titleists.