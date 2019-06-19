PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Houston's Chris Paul has reportedly demanded a trade after a falling out with teammate James Harden
Report: Houston's Chris Paul demands trade after fallout with Harden
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2019 - 8:32am

MANILA, Philippines — One of the NBA's best duos in the Western Conference is about to be broken up.

Star point guard Chris Paul has reportedly demanded a trade from the Houston Rockets.

According to Yahoo! Sports' Vincent Goodwill, Paul's relationship with teammate James Harden has been deemed "unsalvageable".

Harden allegedly told the Houston front office that it's a choice between Paul or him folowing a fallout between the athletes.

The nine-time NBA All-Star joined the Rockets in 2017, and the squad made the playoffs in the two years of Paul's tenure.

They were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in both instances.

Paul's trade demand was also reported by Bleacher Report on Instagram, and the 34-year-old couldn't help but make his presence known by commenting on the post.

"Damn! That's news to me...," Paul wrote.

