Report: Houston's Chris Paul demands trade after fallout with Harden

MANILA, Philippines — One of the NBA's best duos in the Western Conference is about to be broken up.

Star point guard Chris Paul has reportedly demanded a trade from the Houston Rockets.

New story: Sources tell @YahooSports Chris Paul wants out of Houston. Relationship with James Harden deemed "unsalvageable": https://t.co/UhHo0gAr8i pic.twitter.com/Txjtrvkeoc — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 18, 2019

According to Yahoo! Sports' Vincent Goodwill, Paul's relationship with teammate James Harden has been deemed "unsalvageable".

Harden allegedly told the Houston front office that it's a choice between Paul or him folowing a fallout between the athletes.

The nine-time NBA All-Star joined the Rockets in 2017, and the squad made the playoffs in the two years of Paul's tenure.

They were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in both instances.

Paul's trade demand was also reported by Bleacher Report on Instagram, and the 34-year-old couldn't help but make his presence known by commenting on the post.

"Damn! That's news to me...," Paul wrote.