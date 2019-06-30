PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Lady Troopers bring 'A-game' vs BanKo Perlas
(Philstar.com) - June 30, 2019 - 12:24pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The Pacifictown Army Lady Troopers secured the third spot in the Philippine Volleyball League Reinforced Conference semifinals after a dominant three-set win against fourth-seeded BanKo Perlas Spikers, Saturday.

“This is our A-game,” Coach Kung Fu Reyes said.

According to him, the team was fluid in their movements, with proper attack and defense present all throughout the game.

Reyes also emphasized the significant help brought by the team’s imports.

“In the previous game, that’s the missing part — minimal ball. Same with Jenelle, don’t have many points and not too much contribution on the block,” the coach said, pertaining to low point contributions from imports Jenelle Jordan of the US and Ukrainian Olena Lymareva-Flink in the game before.

The Lady Troopers lost their game against Motolite prior to the Banko Perlas match.

“This time, naging mas maganda yung deliver nung dalawang import namin,” he remarked on the imports’ performances.

Lymareva-Flink and Jordan both said there wasn’t any surprise with the turnout of today’s game.

“From the beginning, it was totally our game,” the Ukrainian beamed.

According to them, the Lady Troopers came to the match well-prepared and ready to win, citing how important the last elims game was for them.

“It was one of our best games for us, I would say, as a team, as a whole and the way we worked together and fought for all the points,” Jordan spoke highly of their performance.

Pacifictown Army will battle second-seeded Creamline Cool Smashers in the semifinals on July 6. – Gab Alicaya

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas tackles Greece in FIBA U19 opener
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 30, 2019 - 12:00am
After a long and tedious preparation, the tallest Philippine youth team in history will finally be measured and tested today when it tackles home team Greece in the opener of the FIBA U19 World Cup at the Heraklion...
Sports
Willie Marcial earns PSG citation
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial was absent from the games at the Smart Araneta Coliseum for a good reason last Wednesday....
Sports
Red-hot Juvic Pagunsan makes it three in a row
By Dante Navarro | 12 hours ago
What he had failed to do in regulation, Juvic Pagunsan did in playoff, hitting a solid wedge shot to within two feet for birdie...
Sports
Samboy on stage
By Joaquin M. Henson | June 30, 2019 - 12:00am
The spotlight wasn’t on PBA superstar Samboy Lim this time.
Sports
Lady Troopers secure third semis slot; BaliPure import says sorry for hitting teammate
12 hours ago
PacificTown Army turned an expected fierce duel for third with BanKo-Perlas into a virtual workout, scoring a lopsided 25-18,...
Sports
Latest
12 minutes ago
Pacifictown's Jenelle Jordan feels no pressure from NFL champ dad
12 minutes ago
Pacifictown Army standout Jenelle Jordan was given a visit by her father, former NFL champion Darin Jordan.
Sports
12 hours ago
Mark Barroca keys hotshots’ win
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Magnolia gave Zamboangueño Mark Barroca a rousing homecoming as it roared to its fifth straight victory at the expense...
Sports
12 hours ago
Word war heats up
By Abac Cordero | 12 hours ago
Keith Thurman keeps saying that he’ll retire Manny Pacquiao when they lock horns on July 20 in Las Vegas.
Sports
12 hours ago
Blaze Spikers get scare from HD Spikers
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Vengeful Petron dealt Cignal its first loss after a nerve-wracking five-set win, 25-20, 18-25, 25-16, 16-25, 16-14, in the...
Sports
12 hours ago
Rajko Toroman handles Mighty Sports’ Jones Cup buildup
12 hours ago
Serbian coach Rajko Toroman renews his love affair with Philippine basketball on Monday as he takes charge of the buildup...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with