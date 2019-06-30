Lady Troopers bring 'A-game' vs BanKo Perlas

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The Pacifictown Army Lady Troopers secured the third spot in the Philippine Volleyball League Reinforced Conference semifinals after a dominant three-set win against fourth-seeded BanKo Perlas Spikers, Saturday.

“This is our A-game,” Coach Kung Fu Reyes said.

According to him, the team was fluid in their movements, with proper attack and defense present all throughout the game.

Reyes also emphasized the significant help brought by the team’s imports.

“In the previous game, that’s the missing part — minimal ball. Same with Jenelle, don’t have many points and not too much contribution on the block,” the coach said, pertaining to low point contributions from imports Jenelle Jordan of the US and Ukrainian Olena Lymareva-Flink in the game before.

The Lady Troopers lost their game against Motolite prior to the Banko Perlas match.

“This time, naging mas maganda yung deliver nung dalawang import namin,” he remarked on the imports’ performances.

Lymareva-Flink and Jordan both said there wasn’t any surprise with the turnout of today’s game.

“From the beginning, it was totally our game,” the Ukrainian beamed.

According to them, the Lady Troopers came to the match well-prepared and ready to win, citing how important the last elims game was for them.

“It was one of our best games for us, I would say, as a team, as a whole and the way we worked together and fought for all the points,” Jordan spoke highly of their performance.

Pacifictown Army will battle second-seeded Creamline Cool Smashers in the semifinals on July 6. – Gab Alicaya