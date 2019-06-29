Olu, Erram lift NLEX past ROS

Game today (Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum, Zamboanga)

5 p.m. – Magnolia vs Meralco

MANILA, Philippines — Olu Ashaolu and Poy Erram came up big in the crunch as NLEX survived Rain or Shine, 100-97, to grab its second win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ashaolu, NLEX’s import for the third conference who came in early to finish the Road Warriors’ last few games in the mid-season tourney, struck with eight of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to help quell ROS’ fightback from 17 points down and seal the deal.

Newly wed Erram starred on the defensive end, stopping Denzel Bowles’ lay-up attempt to clear the way for Ashaolu’s loose ball recovery and subsequent insurance freebies off a foul by Gabe Norwood for a 100-97 cushion with 5.1 seconds left.

Bowles fired a Hail Mary shot from way out that missed the mark, allowing the Road Warriors to escape with the W that improved their record to 2-7 while the E-Painters dropped to 3-4.

“We really expected a hard fight against Rain or Shine. We knew they’re still in contention (for the quarterfinals) and maybe it helped that there’s no pressure on us anymore. But we’re also treating this as a learning experience for the rest of the guys – Olu coming in as our import next conference and Jericho (Cruz) getting used to his teammates,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

Later, Phoenix Pulse scored a pulsating 111-103 verdict over Barangay Ginebra to catch its victim and idle Alaska at fifth place at 4-4.

The Fuel Masters squandered an 11-point spread in the third quarter but recovered their wits with Matthew Wright, Richard Howell, Jason Perkins and Justin Chua delivering in the windup to prevail despite the ejection of coach Louie Alas in the fourth. Wright (32) and Howell (31) formed the tip of the attack for Phoenix.

The scores:

First Game

NLEX 100 – Ashaolu 26, Cruz 15, Ighalo 13, Erram 13, Tiongson 8, Soyud 7, Varilla 6, Quinahan 5, Paniamogan 5, Lao 2, Paredes 0, Baguio 0.

Rain or Shine 97 – Bowles 35, Rosales 18, Daquioag 13, Mocon 12, Belga 9, Nambatac 7, Norwood 2, Alejandro 1, Ponferada 0, Borboran 0, Torres 0.

Quarterscores: 23-23, 51-38, 81-64, 100-97

Second Game

Phoenix 111 – Wright 32, Howell 31, Perkins 18, Chua 12, Jazul 6, Mallari 4, Intal 3, Wilson 3, Kramer 2, Marcelo 0, Napoles 0, Dennison 0.

Ginebra 103 – Brownlee 31, Tenorio 20, Aguilar 17, Pringle 12, Thompson 9, Slaughter 6, Mariano 3, Devance 3, Caguioa 2.

Quarterscores: 20-28, 44-56, 89-81, 111-103