NBA defense king Gobert raves over young girl's 'lockdown D' in viral video

MANILA, Philippines — NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert raved over a girl’s promising defensive skills on twitter, Thursday morning.

The French pro defender retweeted a video showing the young baller’s lock down defense, refusing to leave her opponent alone.

Allright @nba you can give her my trophy https://t.co/KAXs9BYLWT — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) June 26, 2019

“Allright [sic] @nba you can give her my trophy,” wrote Gobert.

The Utah Jazz center won the league's top defensive award for the second season in a row, beating league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee and Oklahoma City’s Paul George.

Your defense is certainly something when a two-time DPOY takes notice. — Gab Alicaya