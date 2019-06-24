Meet the new 'Bandana Kids': San Beda's James Kwekuteye and Evan Nelle

MANILA, Philippines – After a botched La Salle offensive, San Beda University point guard Evan Nelle took the pass, dribbled twice then pitched the ball to his right while looking to his left. At the same time Nelle got the ball, swingman James Kwekuteye raced forward. He knew the pass was coming. He picked up the ball and in one motion swooped towards the basket for a lay-up.

The score was 49-36 in favor of San Beda at the 5:37 mark of the third period. Roughly two minutes and 50 seconds later, it was Kwekuteye’s turn to find Nelle on the right side of the baseline. The point guard’s jumper swished right through for a 54-49 lead.

The two combined for 19 points and 10 rebounds although Nelle did add 10 assists.

By game’s end, it was a masterful 74-57 triumph that saw San Beda bag their third Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup and finish the tournament undefeated for the second time in the last three years.

There were lots of heroes. Clint Doliguez was judged to be the best player of the game while Donald Tankoua took home Most Valuable Player honors. Bench players JB Bahio, Ralph Penuela and Prince Etrata played well too. But the Bandana Kids — Kwekuteye and Nelle — took the spotlight.

When Kwekuteye was told that the original Bandana Kid — former Great Taste and Gilbey’s Gin stalwart Steve Watson — was first given the nickname by the late sportscaster Pinggoy Pengson, the Fil-Canadian wondered, “I hope we do him justice.”

They sure did.

Both Kwekuteye and Nelle are only in their second year with the Red Lions but even as early as their freshman years, they already stamped their class on San Beda basketball.

“It was James’ idea to wear the bandana,” said Nelle. “I thought it was a good idea.”

“The two have bonded quite well,” pointed out Red Lions head coach Boyet Fernandez. “They were roommates during our trip to the United States and the two have become close friends.”

When the two find each other on the court, Kwekuteye points out that this is something they talk about and work on during practice. “I just run to a spot and I know the ball is coming. Evan’s game plan is to get the ball the quickest possible way to a teammate. He rewards teammates who fight for their position and work hard to get a good spot on the floor with a pass that makes everything look easy.”

During San Beda’s semi-finals game against Adamson, Kwekuteye didn’t wear the headband and Nelle jokingly called him out for that. The Red Lions struggled and only made way towards for the win in the last minute or so.

Superstitious?

“Not really,” deadpanned the Fil-Canadian. “I got a haircut before the Adamson game and I didn’t want anything messing up my hair. But seriously, I think for the most part, we will wear the bandana during the NCAA season. But not all time.”

When asked if their bandanas will inspire some fashion sense among Bedans, Nelle was quick to dispel any statement. “I don’t think the fans will care about that. It’s winning a trophy that they care about. Me and James — we’ll just try to do our best in winning another title.”