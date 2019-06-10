PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Pinoy pugs bag 4 golds in India, China meets
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - June 10, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The national boxing team stepped up its buildup for the SEA Games the country is hosting late this year, capturing four gold medals in tough tournaments in India and China recently.

Josie Gabuco, a former world champion and multiple SEAG gold medalist, ruled the women’s light flyweight in the Indian Open in Guahati while Eumir Marcial took the gold in the men’s middleweight division.

Light flyweight Carlo Paalam, however, settled for bronze as he suffered a gash above his right eyebrow in his quarterfinal romp and was not allowed to suit up for his semifinal match.

The team, sent by the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines, is still in India for another two-week training camp.

Over in Shanghai, China, rising star Ramel Macado scored an imposing victory in the light flyweight division while welterweight Joel Bacho grabbed the gold via the short route after his Kazakh rival failed to climb the ring due to injury in the Belt and Road tournament.

Marvin Tabamo came away with a silver while Jeorge Edusma, Junmilardo Ogayre and Sugar Ray Ocaña took home bronzes.

ABAP president Ricky Vargas, who also heads the Philippine Olympic Committee, expressed appreciation to the Philippine Sports Commission for its full support for the boxers’ preparation for the SEA Games set Nov. 30-Dec. 10.

