Team Tenorio, Team Chan earn national finals tickets

MANILA, Philippines — Team Tenorio of Macabalan, Cagayan de Oro and Team Chan of Sto. Cristo, Baliwag, Bulacan recently booked berths to the national finals of the 2019 PBA Ginebra San Miguel 3x3 Tapang ng Tatluhan.

John Rey Manatad, Wellard Munoz, Paulino Pardillo Jr. and Joel Sollano of Team Tenorio bested Team Chan, 21-18, in the North Mindanao regionals while Richard Barrientos, Romnick Fajardo, Earnest Efren Reyes and Jeffrey Surio of Team Chan topped Team Mercado, 21-13, in the North GMA finals.

Also earning their way to the nationals are Team Brownlee (Jonathan Berdan, Israel Buenaventura, Jim-Jim dela Cruz, and Adrian Suguilon) from Bagong Silang, Caloocan; Team Thompson (Shinichi Manasca, Kiervin Revadavia, King John Fadriquela and Mark Allen Daquis) from Sariaya, Quezon; and Team Ferrer/ERP1 (Jeric Dequilla, Rafael Bin Jamerlan, John Rey Serra and John Davis Daquingan) from La Paz, Iloilo.