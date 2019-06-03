Pasay Big Event derby set Friday

UAAP
(The Philippine Star) - June 3, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — After six days of battle in the 2019 World Slasher Cup 2, big time cockfighting shifts to the Pasay City Cockpit  Friday  via the Frank and Danny Big Event 5-Cock Derby.

Frank Berin of Bulacan, a three-time WSC champion, will host the derby with “Big Event” campaigner Danny Buldog. Entry fee is P22,000.

Seventy to 80 fights will be unleashed in this event supported by Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000, according to PCC pit manager Gerald Go.

Up next at PCC are Judgment Day 4-Cock Derby (June 14), Ahluck Camsur Triple J 4-Cock Derby (June 21), EMB 5-Cock Derby (June 28) and PCC Anniversary 4 -Cock Derby (July 5).

For more details, call 0945 -4917474 (Erica); 0939-4724206 (Ace) or 843-1746 and 816-6750.

2019 WORLD SLASHER CUP 2
