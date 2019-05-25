UAAP
Members of the Philippine Air Force Go For Gold volleyball squad, with Go For Gold godfather Jeremy Go (sixth from left, standing), pose during a break in training as they head to the Spikers’ Turf Season 4 Reinforced Conference as the reigning champions.
Air Force Go For Gold remains team to beat in Spikers’ Turf
(The Philippine Star) - May 25, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Air Force Go For Gold has been tagged as the heavy favorite in the ongoing Spikers’ Turf Season 4 Reinforced Conference 2019.

The defending champion Air Force Go For Gold spikers are the top bets after they swept the reinforced and open conferences last season with a roster led by newly crowned UAAP Season 81 MVP Bryan Bagunas and Alnakran Abdilla.

Chances are similarly favorable again since head coach Rhovyl Verayo has practically beefed up his lineup that also includes comebacking opposite spiker Fauzi Ismail, setter Jessie Lopez and middle hitter Jeffrey Malabanan.

Other members of the team are UAAP Season 81 champions Kim Malabunga, Francis Saura and Madz Gampong, holdovers Pitrus de Ocampo, Nino Jeruz, Rodolfo Labrador Jr., Howard Mojica, Sandy Montero, Raffy Mosuela, newcomer libero Rikko Marmeto and rookie Primo Rueca.

Helping Verayo call the shots for Air Force Go For Gold are men’s national team head coach Dante Alinsunurin, Clarence Esteban and Jhimzon Merza, with Ramil Ranario as program director.

“We are happy to support our men and women in the armed forces. Their sacrifice inspires us a lot and we want to help them in our small way,” said Go For Gold godfather Jeremy Go.

The partnership with the Philippine Air Force men’s volleyball team has increased to nine the number of sports that Go For Gold has been supporting. Go For Gold is a also staunch supporter of national athletes from cycling, sepak takraw, triathlon, chess, dragonboat, skateboarding, wrestling and a pair of basketball teams in the PBA D-League and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

PHILIPPINE AIR FORCE GO FOR GOLD
