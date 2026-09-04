Why dignity is the most valuable currency in digital finance

Moritz Gastl is the President and General Manager of Tala Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — For many Filipinos, a loan is measured by what it keeps moving. It can restock a small store, cover school expenses, bridge an income gap, or support a family through an unexpected cost. Digital lending has brought formal credit closer to people without collateral, extensive documentation, or conventional credit histories.

From our customer insights interviews, I have seen that Filipinos remember more than how quickly credit arrives. They remember whether the terms were clear, whether they felt in control, and how they were treated when circumstances became difficult.

When fees are unclear, personal information is misused, or collection efforts become threatening, a loan intended to provide relief can become another source of fear.

With the Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision to lift its moratorium on new online lending platforms (OLPs), there is more room for greater competition and responsible innovation, while setting stronger requirements for disclosure, accountability, and consumer protection. However, as new players enter the market, the focus must extend beyond product features and rates toward building a lending ecosystem rooted in fair, respect-based lending practices. Borrowers aren’t just looking for loans; they are choosing platforms that deliver quality customer experience.

Growth alone is not progress. The real test is whether the industry can expand without repeating the practices that weakened borrower trust.

From access to agency

Moritz Gastl is the president and general manager of Tala Philippines.

The first chapter of digital financial inclusion focused on reaching people whom traditional systems had overlooked. The next must ensure they have the clarity and control to make informed decisions throughout the credit journey.

This is the thinking behind Tala’s Debt with Dignity advocacy. We believe customers are more likely to fulfill their obligations when treated with kindness and respect. Responsibility and empathy are not opposing ideas—they reinforce each other.

For almost a decade, countless Filipinos have put their trust in Tala for various reasons: our proprietary underwriting models, the hassle-free application process, and our ability to provide every customer a transparent and dignified experience. From the start, we disclose fees, repayment dates, and terms to reduce uncertainty and help customers plan around their actual cash flow.

That same respect must remain when plans change. A missed or delayed payment does not remove a customer’s responsibility to repay, but it should never justify harassment, threats, public shaming, or misuse of personal information.

A borrower may be dealing with a slow week in business, a delayed salary, or an unexpected expense. How a lender responds can determine whether the customer stays engaged with formal finance or withdraws from it. Respectful collection keeps communication open while protecting the borrower’s dignity.

Through Tala’s Global Debt Collection with Dignity Initiative, we are helping advance a model framework for regulating collection firms and practices that national authorities can adapt to their markets. The goal is larger than improving one company’s standards. It is to help establish what responsible lending should look like at every stage of the credit journey.

The model centers on four critical pillars, namely (1) mandatory licensing and registration for all debt collection entities; (2) comprehensive consumer protections against unlawful asset seizure or arrest, public shaming, and unauthorized financial disclosures; (3) professional communications and conduct in debt collection; and (4) clear complaint recourse and enforcement mechanisms for violations. Tala recognizes that active collaboration among industry players, policymakers, and key civil society stakeholders is needed to implement these pillars successfully.

More than the reopening of the market, the lifting of the moratorium marks an opportunity to rebuild trust and set a higher bar for every company seeking to serve Filipino borrowers. Access alone will not achieve that. Credit must give customers the transparency to make their fully informed choices, the control to manage their obligations, and the confidence that they will be treated fairly when circumstances become difficult.

As digital finance expands, Tala remains committed to driving progress through practice and collaboration. Financial inclusion will be determined not only by how quickly credit reaches people but by whether it protects their agency, strengthens their resilience and wellness, and helps them move forward with dignity.

About the author: Moritz Gastl is the President and General Manager of Tala Philippines.

Editor’s Note: This press release for Tala Philippines is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.