InLife shows Filipinos what real love is all about

MANILA, Philippines — InLife, the country’s first and largest Filipino life insurance company recently launched "Love In Life," a heartfelt brand expression that reflects its steadfast commitment to caring for Filipinos with real love, understanding and protection.

“Love In Life is our love letter to the Filipino people. It is a tribute to those who have put their trust in the Company throughout our 115 years in the industry. Life may be tough, but our love is tougher. Through Love In Life, we are letting our customers know that no matter what happens, we will be here for them,” said InLife chief marketing officer and chief bancassurance officer Gae Martinez.

A love rooted in Filipino values

Filipinos are known for expressing love through quiet strength and unwavering support especially in difficult times. Filipino families are uniquely special for their deep-rooted, intergenerational connections and a vibrant bayanihan spirit. As a company deeply rooted in these values, InLife has long stood for more than just insurance. For more than a century, InLife has been a trusted companion to generations of Filipinos providing security, stability and peace of mind through life’s uncertainties.

“Love In Life is a powerful reminder that real, enduring love is built on protection, security and peace of mind. InLife delivers this message with the warmth and sincerity of a love letter, signed meaningfully: Love, InLife,” Martinez said.

Encouraging financial independence

Recognizing that most Filipinos hesitate to discuss money matters even while earning well, Love In Life encourages open conversations towards financial security. It redefines love as both an emotion and action: confronting financial fears, breaking generational traumas and cycles such as belonging to the Sandwich Generation, facing one’s fears and pursuing one’s dreams. Through it all, InLife promises to be there always.

These come alive in the catchy Love In Life jingle that celebrates steadfast love in its many forms: from mothers who love their children unconditionally to Overseas Filipino Workers who endure years of separation to secure their families:

“Happy life, Good life. Here you belong, Sure kang maaalagaan. Kasama mo, kakampi mo, kakalinga sa’yo. Love ko sayo’y buong-buo” to young Filipinos breaking the cycle of financial dependence through smart planning.

“Whatever and wherever and whenever you want, ‘wag kakabahan, ako’y nandito lang; Sasamahan sa tawanan sayawan kantahan, Love ko sa’yo’y buong-buo” to elders who ensure their legacy is protected: “Kami ang bahala sayo, Ikaw at ikaw, Aalagaan ko; Araw-araw, Gabi-gabi, Forever, Iingatan at sasamahan ka.”

More than a brand message and expression, InLife’s Love in Life is an invitation for every Filipino to reflect on what it truly means to love and take meaningful steps to protect the people who matter most to them.

Learn more about how InLife can help you build the foundations of real love through financial security and protection by visiting https://www.inlife.com.ph/.

Editor’s Note: This press release for InLife is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.