DHL Express announces annual price adjustments in Philippines for 2024

Average rate increase of 4.9% will be effective as of Jan. 1, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — International express services provider DHL Express announced price adjustments that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024. The average increase in the Philippines will be 4.9 %. A number of services and surcharges will also be adjusted. For more information, please visit DHL Express Philippines.

“Overall, the global macroeconomic situation has started to stabilize although uncertainty remains. Through these turbulent times, we deliver stable and reliable services to all our customers globally,” DHL Express Philippines country manager Nigel Lockett said.

“With the annual price adjustment, we can continue to invest in improved solutions, increase flexibility across our network and focus on our responsibility to the environment to deliver resilient and sustainable logistic solutions.”

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures.

National and international authorities regularly update these measures in the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country.