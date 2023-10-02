^

Supplements

DHL Express announces annual price adjustments in Philippines for 2024

Philstar.com
October 2, 2023 | 11:00am
DHL Express announces annual price adjustments in Philippines for 2024
Average rate increase of 4.9% will be effective as of Jan. 1, 2024.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — International express services provider DHL Express announced price adjustments that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024. The average increase in the Philippines will be 4.9 %. A number of services and surcharges will also be adjusted. For more information, please visit DHL Express Philippines.

“Overall, the global macroeconomic situation has started to stabilize although uncertainty remains. Through these turbulent times, we deliver stable and reliable services to all our customers globally,” DHL Express Philippines country manager Nigel Lockett said.

“With the annual price adjustment, we can continue to invest in improved solutions, increase flexibility across our network and focus on our responsibility to the environment to deliver resilient and sustainable logistic solutions.”

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures.

National and international authorities regularly update these measures in the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country.

vuukle comment

DHL EXPRESS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Meralco leads charge towards a sustainable energy future
September 15, 2023 - 7:00pm

Meralco leads charge towards a sustainable energy future

September 15, 2023 - 7:00pm
Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho shared his insights about a sustainable energy...
Supplements
fbtw
Meralco&rsquo;s first-ever Giga Summit to bring in global experts on nuclear power
September 8, 2023 - 6:30pm

Meralco’s first-ever Giga Summit to bring in global experts on nuclear power

September 8, 2023 - 6:30pm
Meralco Power Academy is hosting the first-ever Giga Summit on Sustainable Energy, Energy Efficiency and Future Grid.
Supplements
fbtw
Create your perfect sanctuary: Wilcon Depot's tips for luxury bathroom makeover
September 7, 2023 - 4:39pm

Create your perfect sanctuary: Wilcon Depot's tips for luxury bathroom makeover

September 7, 2023 - 4:39pm
Wilcon Depot offers Pozzi, Birkë, Verona, Alphalux, Kohler, Home Basics, Rubbermaid and Heim to help you achieve a truly...
Supplements
fbtw
Concordia Children&rsquo;s Services celebrates 40 years full of love and dreams
brandSpace
September 1, 2023 - 10:00am

Concordia Children’s Services celebrates 40 years full of love and dreams

September 1, 2023 - 10:00am
Adoptive families, scholars, donors and partners came home to Concordia Children’s Services (CCS) as the orphanage celebrated...
Supplements
fbtw
Choosing the right rainy day products from Wilcon Depot
August 25, 2023 - 4:00pm

Choosing the right rainy day products from Wilcon Depot

August 25, 2023 - 4:00pm
Here are some essential rainy-day products from Wilcon Depot that can help you navigate through the rainy weather.
Supplements
fbtw
FWD launches inaugural FWD Innovation Fest to drive insurance industry transformation
August 25, 2023 - 8:00am

FWD launches inaugural FWD Innovation Fest to drive insurance industry transformation

August 25, 2023 - 8:00am
FWD Life Insurance (FWD Philippines) has recently launched its inaugural FWD Innovation Fest at Xylo at the Palace in Uptown,...
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with