Mind-Blowing Teaching

My son . . . keep my commands in your heart. Proverbs 3:1

Sophia Roberts witnessed open heart surgery for the first time when she was around eleven years old. While that might seem a bit young for a child to view such a medical procedure, you need to know that her dad, Dr. Harold Roberts Jr., is a heart surgeon. In 2022, Sophia—now thirty years old and a surgery resident physician—teamed up with her dad to perform a successful aortic valve replacement. Harold said, “What can be better? I taught this kid how to ride a bicycle. . . . Now, to get to teach her how to operate on a human heart is pretty mind-blowing.”

While few of us will teach surgery skills to a child, Solomon describes the importance of instructing something else to the next generation—to honor God and His ways. The wise king passionately shared with his child what he’d learned in his relationship with God: “My son, . . . trust in the Lord with all your heart” (Proverbs 3:1, 5), “fear the Lord” (v. 7), “honor the Lord” (v. 9), and “do not despise the Lord’s discipline” (v. 11). Solomon knew that God “loves” and “delights in” His children who willingly receive His correction and guidance (v. 12).

Let’s teach the next generation what it means to trust, revere, honor, and be humbly molded by our awesome, amazing God. To partner with Him in doing so is a vital privilege and, well, pretty mind-blowing! Tom Felten

Why is it vital for you to share what you’ve learned about God with the next generation? What will you pass on today?

Dear God, please help me to share Your loving ways with both young and old today.