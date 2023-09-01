Concordia Children’s Services celebrates 40 years full of love and dreams

MANILA, Philippines — Adoptive families, scholars, donors and partners came home to Concordia Children’s Services (CCS) as the orphanage celebrated four decades of fulfilling young dreams last August 19 in Richmonde Hotel in Quezon City.

The celebration became an opportunity to look back at the lives CCS has changed with gratitude, highlighting its remarkable success stories, with many of its alumni excelling in various fields and contributing positively to society.

Donors, sponsors, supporters, even volunteers were also recognized for their efforts and for proving that collective strength can create a positive impact the lives of young Filipinos.

The event was graced by National Authority for Child Care (NACC) Undersecretary Janella Ejercito-Estrada, Association of Child Caring Agencies of the Philippines (ACCAP) chairperson Gwendolyn Pimentel-Gana and Sen. Grace Poe-Llamanzares, a formidable advocate in the protection of rights of children.

The organization looks forward with hope as the board members reaffirm their unwavering dedication to continue changing young lives and families for the better.

With this, CCS has planned a series of events throughout the year, including fundraisers to help expand the CCS home under the leadership of its executive director, Chrisler Go.

Concordia Children's Services executive director Chrisler Go

Initiatives have already started last July 1 with a fundraiser screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, in partnership with The Huddle Room.

Moving forward, these events aim to raise funds to provide a brighter future for the children under its care.

It was indeed a momentous celebration full of love to fulfill one mission—to continue being a beacon of hope for the next generation.

Adoptees and some adoptive families made their homecoming in the event to share their stories of love and dreams as they narrated their experiences under Concordia Children Services as their first temporary home.

One of them is Luke Mueller who is now a US soldier.

CCS invites community members, partners and well-wishers to join in the events and contribute to their continued efforts in transforming lives.

For more information about the anniversary events and ways to support Concordia Children’s Services’ ongoing mission, visit https://concordiachildrens.org/ or follow on Facebook.