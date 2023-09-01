^

Supplements

Concordia Children’s Services celebrates 40 years full of love and dreams

Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 10:00am
Concordia Childrenâ��s Services celebrates 40 years full of love and dreams
Concordia Children's Services board vice chairman Jojo Fuliga, Sen. Grace Poe-Llamanzares and Concordia Children's Services board treasurer Arlene Reyes
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Adoptive families, scholars, donors and partners came home to Concordia Children’s Services (CCS) as the orphanage celebrated four decades of fulfilling young dreams last August 19 in Richmonde Hotel in Quezon City.

The celebration became an opportunity to look back at the lives CCS has changed with gratitude, highlighting its remarkable success stories, with many of its alumni excelling in various fields and contributing positively to society.

Donors, sponsors, supporters, even volunteers were also recognized for their efforts and for proving that collective strength can create a positive impact the lives of young Filipinos.

The event was graced by National Authority for Child Care (NACC) Undersecretary Janella Ejercito-Estrada, Association of Child Caring Agencies of the Philippines (ACCAP) chairperson Gwendolyn Pimentel-Gana and Sen. Grace Poe-Llamanzares, a formidable advocate in the protection of rights of children.

The organization looks forward with hope as the board members reaffirm their unwavering dedication to continue changing young lives and families for the better.

With this, CCS has planned a series of events throughout the year, including fundraisers to help expand the CCS home under the leadership of its executive director, Chrisler Go.

Concordia Children's Services executive director Chrisler Go

Initiatives have already started last July 1 with a fundraiser screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, in partnership with The Huddle Room.

Moving forward, these events aim to raise funds to provide a brighter future for the children under its care.

It was indeed a momentous celebration full of love to fulfill one mission—to continue being a beacon of hope for the next generation.

Adoptees and some adoptive families made their homecoming in the event to share their stories of love and dreams as they narrated their experiences under Concordia Children Services as their first temporary home.

One of them is Luke Mueller who is now a US soldier.

CCS invites community members, partners and well-wishers to join in the events and contribute to their continued efforts in transforming lives.

 

For more information about the anniversary events and ways to support Concordia Children’s Services’ ongoing mission, visit https://concordiachildrens.org/ or follow on Facebook.

vuukle comment

CONCORDIA CHILDREN SERVICES

SENATOR GRACE POE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
3 reasons why you shouldn&rsquo;t miss the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, launching this August 24!
brandSpace
August 17, 2023 - 8:00am

3 reasons why you shouldn’t miss the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, launching this August 24!

August 17, 2023 - 8:00am
Launching via livestream this August 24 at 4 p.m. on Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, the realme 11 Pro Series 5G will enable...
Supplements
fbtw
TGG winner Spidey to join Smart Omega MPL Season 12 roster
August 14, 2023 - 4:00pm

TGG winner Spidey to join Smart Omega MPL Season 12 roster

August 14, 2023 - 4:00pm
The 17-year-old student from Cauayan City National High School, Isabela, is set to play the role of “jungler,”...
Supplements
fbtw
A beautiful story unfolds
August 10, 2023 - 1:50pm

A beautiful story unfolds

August 10, 2023 - 1:50pm
Spanning 3,500 hectares across 14 cities and towns in Metro Manila and portions of Cavite, “Villar City” is the...
Supplements
fbtw
Pag-IBIG cash loan ready to provide financial assistance to members as school season begins
August 10, 2023 - 1:00pm

Pag-IBIG cash loan ready to provide financial assistance to members as school season begins

August 10, 2023 - 1:00pm
Pag-IBIG Fund officials announced on Wednesday that its cash loan, the Pag-IBIG Multi-Purpose Loan, is ready to assist members...
Supplements
fbtw
Pag-IBIG home loan releases reach record-high P57.07B in H1, up 10%
August 2, 2023 - 4:00pm

Pag-IBIG home loan releases reach record-high P57.07B in H1, up 10%

August 2, 2023 - 4:00pm
Pag-IBIG Fund has again set a new record in home loans released for the first half of 2023, the agency’s top officials...
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with