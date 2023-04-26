Anymind Group brings Thailandâ€™s Snake Brand to the Philippines

Anymind Group brings Thailand’s Snake Brand to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — As the summer season has come upon us, the blazing heat is expected to come with it. While prickly heat and excessive sweat can be gruesome, Snake Brand is finally here to refresh everyone's days.

AnyMind Group, an end-to-end commerce enablement technology company, has announced that it has been appointed as the official distributor of Snake Brand in the Philippines.

The British Dispensary is one of the oldest family-owned healthcare businesses in Thailand with more than 100 years of history. It was the original manufacturer of Snake Brand.

“We're excited to finally be available in the Philippines. Like Thailand, it is one of the countries that need cooling products the most. Partnering with AnyMind as our official partner, we look forward to how Snake Brand will help Filipinos go about their day feeling fresh and cool,” said Anurut Vongvanji, CEO of The British Dispensary.

Snake Brand is well known in Asia and around the world for its Prickly Heat product line

For those who want to stay cool and fresh on their active days, while on commute, or during travels, Snake Brand has its cooling properties that replenishes skin providing effective prickly heat rash relief.

Anymind Group has launched Snake Brand’s Classic Product line, a lineup including cooling powder, soap, shower gel, mist, and wipes.

In time for the summer heat, you can now get these products through the brand’s direct-to-consumer channel, www.snakebrand.ph, along with e-commerce marketplaces Lazada and Shopee.

“Snake Brand has over a century of history and has taken a forward-thinking mindset to explore new possibilities. We’re equipping them with our technology and expertise for next-gen commerce, in order to usher in a new era of growth for them - one without any borders. Ultimately, we’re looking at empowering even more brands to enter the Philippines and unlock greater potential in the market,” said Siwat Vilassakdanont, Philippines Country Manager of AnyMind Group.

Chill out, as Snake Brand is ready to cool your days!