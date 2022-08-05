^

Smart boosts regular load with free data via new 'Extra Load' offers

August 5, 2022 | 5:43pm
By topping up Extra Load offers, Smart Prepaid subscribers can get from 500MB to 3GB open access data for free that they can use for all sites and apps.
MANILA, Philippines — Smart Prepaid subscribers can now squeeze more value out of their hard-earned money as their regular load now comes with free data in the form of Extra Load offers.

By topping up Extra Load offers, Smart Prepaid subscribers can get from 500MB to 3GB open access data for free that they can use for all sites and apps.

Also available to TNT and Smart Bro Prepaid subscribers, Extra Load offers start at P75 and the higher the denomination customers top up with, the more free data they can enjoy instantly.

Subscribers can choose from Extra Load 75, which comes with free 500MB valid for one day, to Extra Load 1000 with free 3GB valid for three days.

Make the most of ‘Extra Load’ offers

Smart is powering its Regular Load with free data. Subscribers may top up with Extra Load offers by logging into the GigaLife App or their go-to mobile wallet app. They can also head to the nearest convenience store or sari-sari stores.

Apart from their instant free data, customers can also make the most of their Extra Load by registering to Smart Prepaid’s value-packed promos, such as Power All 99, which comes with 8GB for all sites and apps Unli TikTok and Unli Texts to All Networks, valid for 7 days, for only P99.

Smart Prepaid subscribers can use their free data to browse websites, send emails, stream music and videos and share content on social media. They can also use it to make video calls, attend online classes and access essential digital services such as online shopping, food delivery and e-banking, among other online activities. 

Best mobile coverage in the Philippines

Smart empowers Filipinos with value-packed data, calls and texts offers, powered by its superior mobile network, which has recently been recognized for having the Philippines’ Best Mobile Coverage by Ookla®, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Based on user-generated tests and scans in 2.3 million devices across 671,510 locations in the country, Ookla declared Smart as winner of the Best Mobile Coverage category for Q1-Q2 2022* after it achieved a Coverage Score of 794, surpassing its closest competitor’s Coverage Score of 732.

Smart also dominated in the latest Mobile Network Experience Awards by independent mobile analytics firm Opensignal**, covering the essential aspects of speed, overall experience, and service.

 

Know more about Smart Prepaid’s Extra Load offers at https://store1.smart.com.ph/eload/ .

 

*Best Mobile Coverage: Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q1–Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

**Opensignal Awards – Philippines: Mobile Network Experience Report April 2022, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 1 – March 31, 2022 © 2022 Opensignal Limited.

