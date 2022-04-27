Alaska partners with Isla LPG to cut 4,000 tons of carbon emission in milk production

(From left) John Cort, regional sales manager - Industrial, Isla LPG; Elma Revillame, B2B manager, Isla LPG; Gary Siu, customer supply chain director, Alaska Milk Corporation; Ricky Delgado Jr., president and CEO of Citadel Pacific Limited, the parent company of Isla Petroleum Group; Marietta Feliciano, operations director, Alaska Milk Corporation; Jose Antonio Gonzalez, CEO, Isla LPG; Dennis Palomar, general manager for Supply Chain, Isla LPG; Ronaldo De Ramos, business procurement manager, Alaska Milk Corporation.

MANILA, Philippines — Milk manufacturer Alaska Milk Corporation is undertaking a 10-year sustainability project to reduce its carbon emission by over 4,000 tons.

Under a partnership with Isla LPG Corporation, the company behind the leading LPG brand Solane, Alaska will drive sustainable milk production for the country while reducing its carbon footprint.

Alaska’s commitment to cutting carbon emissions comes as environmental organization The Nature Conservancy states the need for the average global carbon footprint to drop to under 2 tons per year by 2050 to be able to avert a 2? rise in global temperatures.

“Alaska Milk Corp. celebrates 50 years this 2022, and as we move to the future, we don’t just take care of our people and our product but also the environment. Bringing the expertise to help us reduce carbon footprint, this partnering with Isla LPG Corporation is important as we hold the same value of safety and working with integrity and honesty in our organization. Looking forward to this journey of building sustainable operations together,” said Marietta Feliciano, operations director of Alaska Milk Corporation.

Photo Release (Standing from left) Charles Nino Dadua II, procurement business specialist, Alaska Milk Corporation; Katrina Anne Alvarez-Pascual, Corporate Affairs legal manager, Alaska Milk Corporation; Joey Uy, account manager for Industrial Account, Isla LPG. (Sitting from left) Dennis Palomar, general manager for Supply Chain, Isla LPG Corporation; Ricky Delgado Jr., president and CEO of Citadel Pacific Limited; and Jose Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Isla LPG.

Aside from driving lower carbon emissions, the project is also eyed to bring efficient improvement in operations and extended equipment life for Alaska.

“Isla and Alaska both put weight on sustainability not just as an ideal, but a consistent practice, which is why Isla has been a proud partner of Alaska in spearheading projects that aim to drive sustainable economic development,” said Jose Antonio Gonzalez, chief executive officer of Isla LPG.

Isla has also been a partner of Alaska’s ALASKALUSUGAN Feeding Program, which aims to combat malnutrition in the country by providing milk to over 104,000 beneficiaries.

Learn more about Alaska’s sustainability efforts on Facebook and LinkedIn.