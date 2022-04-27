^

Supplements

Alaska partners with Isla LPG to cut 4,000 tons of carbon emission in milk production

The Philippine Star
April 27, 2022 | 8:00am
Alaska partners with Isla LPG to cut 4,000 tons of carbon emission in milk production
(From left) John Cort, regional sales manager - Industrial, Isla LPG; Elma Revillame, B2B manager, Isla LPG; Gary Siu, customer supply chain director, Alaska Milk Corporation; Ricky Delgado Jr., president and CEO of Citadel Pacific Limited, the parent company of Isla Petroleum Group; Marietta Feliciano, operations director, Alaska Milk Corporation; Jose Antonio Gonzalez, CEO, Isla LPG; Dennis Palomar, general manager for Supply Chain, Isla LPG; Ronaldo De Ramos, business procurement manager, Alaska Milk Corporation.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Milk manufacturer Alaska Milk Corporation is undertaking a 10-year sustainability project to reduce its carbon emission by over 4,000 tons.

Under a partnership with Isla LPG Corporation, the company behind the leading LPG brand Solane, Alaska will drive sustainable milk production for the country while reducing its carbon footprint.

Alaska’s commitment to cutting carbon emissions comes as environmental organization The Nature Conservancy states the need for the average global carbon footprint to drop to under 2 tons per year by 2050 to be able to avert a 2? rise in global temperatures.

“Alaska Milk Corp. celebrates 50 years this 2022, and as we move to the future, we don’t just take care of our people and our product but also the environment. Bringing the expertise to help us reduce carbon footprint, this partnering with Isla LPG Corporation is important as we hold the same value of safety and working with integrity and honesty in our organization. Looking forward to this journey of building sustainable operations together,” said Marietta Feliciano, operations director of Alaska Milk Corporation.

(Standing from left) Charles Nino Dadua II, procurement business specialist, Alaska Milk Corporation; Katrina Anne Alvarez-Pascual, Corporate Affairs legal manager, Alaska Milk Corporation; Joey Uy, account manager for Industrial Account, Isla LPG. (Sitting from left) Dennis Palomar, general manager for Supply Chain, Isla LPG Corporation; Ricky Delgado Jr., president and CEO of Citadel Pacific Limited; and Jose Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Isla LPG.
Photo Release

Aside from driving lower carbon emissions, the project is also eyed to bring efficient improvement in operations and extended equipment life for Alaska.

“Isla and Alaska both put weight on sustainability not just as an ideal, but a consistent practice, which is why Isla has been a proud partner of Alaska in spearheading projects that aim to drive sustainable economic development,” said Jose Antonio Gonzalez, chief executive officer of Isla LPG.

Isla has also been a partner of Alaska’s ALASKALUSUGAN Feeding Program, which aims to combat malnutrition in the country by providing milk to over 104,000 beneficiaries.

 

Learn more about Alaska’s sustainability efforts on Facebook and LinkedIn.

ALASKA

ISLA LPG
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Camella wins Best Developer in first Carousell Property Awards
2 hours ago

Camella wins Best Developer in first Carousell Property Awards

2 hours ago
The Carousell Property Awards is a recognition program that aims to honor the country’s most notable and pioneering...
Supplements
fbtw
Manulife top agents give tips on how to deal with 'what ifs' in life
6 days ago

Manulife top agents give tips on how to deal with 'what ifs' in life

6 days ago
Natalia Ong and Kimberly Anne Zandueta, Manulife Philippines' top life champions, share tips on how to deal with the "wh...
Supplements
fbtw
Manulife Philippines fetes &lsquo;champions&rsquo; in hybrid event
6 days ago

Manulife Philippines fetes ‘champions’ in hybrid event

6 days ago
Manulife Philippines, the local arm of international financial services company Manulife, recognizes Financial Advisors and...
Supplements
fbtw
Smart unveils Free TikTok For All with prepaid promos
8 days ago

Smart unveils Free TikTok For All with prepaid promos

8 days ago
Discover, experience and share the latest TikTok trends for free with Smart Prepaid.
Supplements
fbtw
PPCRV partners with Smart in nationwide call for youth poll volunteers
14 days ago

PPCRV partners with Smart in nationwide call for youth poll volunteers

14 days ago
Smart’s support for PPCRV is in line with its various efforts to inspire the Filipino youth to live their...
Supplements
fbtw
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang offers new character skins and special prizes; 515 M-World event is coming soon
April 12, 2022 - 9:00am

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang offers new character skins and special prizes; 515 M-World event is coming soon

April 12, 2022 - 9:00am
MLBB players can win special in-game MLBB prizes—including a 515 WanwanSkin—as part of the game's much-awaited...
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with