Mobile Legends: Bang Bang offers new character skins and special prizes; 515 M-World event is coming soon

The Philippine Star
April 12, 2022 | 9:00am
MLBB players can win special in-game MLBB prizes—including a 515 Wanwan skin—as part of the game's much-awaited annual 515 M-World activities.
MANILA, Philippines – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) is gearing up for its biggest 515 celebration in the Philippines yet—with bigger in-games, exciting new skins for fan-favorite characters and even an activity that will bring the much-awaited event closer to Filipinos this year.

With the theme “We Better Than Me,” this year’s 515 M-World is a continuation of the annual 515 events the game has been holding every May 15 for the past three years.

The MLBB 515 M-World events will kick off on April 12 with the 515 Carnival Party, a popularity contest where players can win promo diamonds by selecting a 515 skin as their image, completing event tasks, and requesting help from their friends, squad and group. The 515 Carnival Party will run in-game until May 3.

From April 30 to May 23, players can participate in the 515 Trophy Battle. In this special 515 event, players can receive special rewards by joining heroes in the titular M-World to complete event tasks and achieve the stage objectives to reach and get the chance to defeat the Trophy Guardian. Special rewards are given to players each time a stage objective is achieved. Players can continue to complete the event tasks after completing the stage objectives for additional bonus rewards.

And during the 515 Skins Sale, players can get discounted 515 skins of popular characters Wanwan (April 16 – June 5), Ling (April 23 – June 5) and Yin (April 30 – June 5).

To exhibit its commitment to Filipino gamers, MLBB has partnered with Grab to this year’s 515 M-World celebration.  It is the first time the top mobile game in the Philippines is collaborating with the leading everyday superapp in Southeast Asia.

“We made sure that this year’s MLBB 515 M-World is designed to delight our Filipino players, who have been among the most active and enthusiastic supporters of the game ever since it came out,” said the MLBB Philippines Team in a statement. “With this goal in mind, Grab is the great partner for this year's 515 event, underscored by its established credibility and modern capabilities."

The partnership will allow Grab users to experience the 515 M-World event firsthand. It will also give MLBB players more ways to win special 515 in-game items — including the 515 skin of Wanwan, one of the characters highlighted in this year's celebration.

From April 12 to April 18, lucky GrabFood customers in Metro Manila whose orders are delivered by drivers wearing Tang Wanwan Buns will receive an in-game card. The online in-game card contains codes that users can enter in the MLBB game. Players get the chance to win several prizes, including free items, stickers and the unique Wanwan 515 skin featuring Grab’s iconic brand color.

From April 19 to 30, MLBB freebie codes will be given away in the Grab app and  Grab users can then redeem these codes in-game to get the limited MLBB items.

"The partnership is a timely union for both MLBB and Grab. Despite having different services, both brands have become important in the lives of many Filipinos, especially in these past two years. These days, you cannot imagine the world of mobile gaming and transportation/delivery without them," said the MLBB Philippines Team.

Anton Bautista, Head of Deliveries for Grab Philippines further adds, "We share the same brand values with MLBB when it comes to providing Filipinos with a digital platform for their everyday needs. We want this common DNA to be at the forefront of our efforts, moved by our strong desire to share entertainment and joy with as many countrymen as possible."

More freebies and surprises are coming, including more in-game tournaments, an MLBB anime series, and famous streamers and players doing official MLBB streams.

 

For more information about this year's 515 M-World, please follow the official Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MobileLegendsOnlinePH/.

To learn more, download Mobile Legends: Bang Bang https://bit.ly/36uU3Yo and check the latest MLBB information through the following links: YoutubeInstagram and Tiktok.

