






































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Two entrepreneurs face the challenge of running their business during the pandemic, but still find it in their hearts to help others
Left photo: Josephine de Lara has provided job opportunities to 20 motorcycle riders who became delivery channels of her products from Lucille’s Cakes and Pastries. Right photo: Florence Ao-wat of Kalinga Indigenous Weavers Association (KINWA) Etnika Handicrafts shares her knowledge and skills with her community,  encouraging them to go into weaving to create a livelihood.
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
Two entrepreneurs face the challenge of running their business during the pandemic, but still find it in their hearts to help others

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - August 5, 2021 - 8:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Microentrepreneurship awards program recognizes COVID-19 response initiatives of local businesses



MANILA, Philippines — As the world shut down at the start of the global pandemic, two female entrepreneurs rose up to the challenge and fought to do business while leading their own COVID-19 response initiatives.



The Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards (CMA), which has recognized hundreds of entrepreneurs since 2002, named Josephine De Lara of Cebu and Florence Ao-wat of Kalinga as COVID-19 Response Champion special awardees for achieving this extraordinary feat.



The CMA program is a signature initiative of the Citi Foundation and highlights the efforts of partners like the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Citi Philippines and the Microfinance Council of the Philippines Inc. (MCPI) to strengthen microfinance and enterprise development, and financial inclusion in the country.



Josephine De Lara: The pandemic was a chance to help others







Lucille’s Cakes and Pastries has now become one of the best-selling pastries in the province of Cebu, with annual sales now averaging P2.7 million.

Photo Release









Lucille’s Cakes and Pastries is well-known in Cebu City. De Lara, the entrepreneur behind it, started the business in 2009. She liked cooking native delicacies as a hobby, until she decided to offer her specialty—puto cheese—not just to her neighbors but also to schools, banks and hospitals. De Lara eventually resigned from her job as a clerk and ran her business full-time.



She used her separation pay to buy ingredients and baking equipment. In 2013, while waiting during one of her deliveries, she chanced upon a leaflet of RAFI Micro-finance Inc. (RMF). De Lara made an initial loan of P5,000 in that same year, which she used to purchase additional equipment such as ovens and mixers, allowing her to cater to an increasing volume of orders. To this day, she maintains a 100% loan repayment rate with RMF.



Things were going well, with De Lara earning enough to send her daughter and nieces to school, and compensate her workers well. That is, until the pandemic happened. But instead of being discouraged, De Lara looked for more opportunities to keep her business afloat while at the same time help others who were also struggling.



“During the pandemic, we gave free snacks to frontliners, garbage collectors, and quarantine volunteers,” De Lara said. The situation also gave her the opportunity to open her business to other channels as she developed her network of online resellers.



In December 2020, De Lara made 200 cakes per week. She was recognized as RMF’s Top Seller of the Month in the Tindahan ni Nanay Facebook page. The number of online resellers for Lucille’s Cakes and Pastries grew to 200, who all enjoy discounts and incentives when they meet their sales quota.



Running a business may have been difficult, but De Lara was determined to beat the odds. “Business is really difficult nowadays, especially if it’s not food-related. Look for a business that copes with the times,” she advises other entrepreneurs.



Florence Ao-wat: Continuous learning can sustain a business through difficult times







To promote her products, Florence showcases KINWA’s proud handiwork in regional and national trade fairs.

Photo Release









Ao-wat’s Kalinga Indigenous Weavers Association (KINWA) Etnika Handicrafts was launched in 2006, and has since revived the art of weaving in her Kalinga community, especially among the younger generations. “Our business started from our passion of weaving,” she shares.



A business course graduate, Ao-wat started her handicrafts business with only P2,500 as capital. What she lacked in capital at the beginning, she made up for in the knowledge and skills she gained—and shared with the community. In time, Ao-wat was able to put up a training center for weavers.



Ao-wat enrolled in courses at the Department of Trade and Industry, and also joined trade fairs organized by the government agency. With the help of the Department of Education, she was able to encourage students to do their on-the-job training at her store. Persons with disabilities were also hired to work for her business.



To augment her business capital, Ao-wat availed of her first loan in 2018 from Alalay Sa Kaunlaran Microfinance Social Development Inc.-Tabuk Branch (ASKI Tabuk). With an initial loan of P50,000, Ao-wat invested in weaving equipment and raw materials. Ao-wat has made four loans—and repaid all of them—since then.



Ao-wat’s success enabled her to support 12 students with college scholarships. More importantly, she breathed new life into the Kalinga weaving industry, and helped highlight the craftsmanship of local weavers.



Unfortunately, the pandemic in 2020 affected business operations, forcing Ao-wat to downsize her workforce. Still, this did not stop her from doing what she could to help frontliners, who received free woven face masks and scrub caps from KINWA. As she continued research and development, these products were eventually added to KINWA’s product line, along with tribal costumes and bags.



“We have to attend trainings given by different agencies for different learnings, insights, and expertise about the business,” Ao-wat says. She also adds this piece of advice to other entrepreneurs: “Money begets money. Don’t forget to pay off your loans.”



Recognition and support for entrepreneurs amid a pandemic



In the CMA’s 18th year, Ao-wat and De Lara, together with two other microentrepreneurs, Ivy Millare and Dominador Vergara Jr., were recognized as COVID Response Champions, receiving P100,000 each as prize money.



CMA also recognized regional awardees Renalyn Brondial, Medelina Cansancio, Luz Bangos and Rosalyn Espenorio; Youth Microentrepreneur of the Year Joymar Olarte; and CMA National Winner Luzviminda Sunit.



The winners were chosen by the National Selection Committee led by BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno and Citi Philippines Chief Executive Officer Aftab Ahmed. Other members include Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez, Ayala Corporation President and CEO Fernando Zobel de Ayala, Go Negosyo Founder and RFM Corporation President and CEO Jose Ma. Concepcion III, Samahan ng mga Pilipina para sa Reporma at Kaunlaran (SPARK!) Philippines President Imelda Nicolas, JG Summit Holdings president Lance Gokongwei, ANC News Anchor and Writer Salve Duplito, GMA7 Network CEO and Chairman Felipe Gozon, Inquirer Group of Companies CEO Sandy Prieto-Romualdez, UP Diliman Chancellor Dr. Fidel Nemenzo, and SM Investments Corporation Vice Chairperson Teresita Sy-Coson. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      CITI FOUNDATION
                                                      CITI MICROENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARDS
                                                      FILIPINO ENTREPRENEURS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart reinforces dominance as Philippines' fastest 5G mobile network
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Smart reinforces dominance as Philippines' fastest 5G mobile network


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Smart is the fastest mobile network for the 4th straight year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How Doggo helps pet owners love their dogs even more
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
How Doggo helps pet owners love their dogs even more


                              

                                                                  By Tanya Lara |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
In 2019, months before the pandemic hit, Kurt Cheng launched Doggo, a brand of premium dog treats and accessories and, in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Connect to the country&rsquo;s fastest network with new Signature Plan Lite at only P599 per month
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Connect to the country’s fastest network with new Signature Plan Lite at only P599 per month


                              

                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has launched Signature Plan Lite, its most affordable...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Where life mirrors success
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
Where life mirrors success


                              

                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
SMDC Twin Residences is the perfect home for today’s achievers .

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart elevates GigaLife App with innovative 'GigaPay with PayMaya' feature
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
Smart elevates GigaLife App with innovative 'GigaPay with PayMaya' feature


                              

                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
Through GigaPay, all subscribers of Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, Smart Bro, Prepaid Home WiFi, and TNT may conveniently...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alibaba provides cloud pin for media professionals at Tokyo Olympics 2020
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
Alibaba provides cloud pin for media professionals at Tokyo Olympics 2020


                              

                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
Digital cloud-based pin to provide added safe social interactive features at the IBC and MPC.

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with