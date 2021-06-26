5-star Grand Hyatt lifestyle: Federal Land brings high-end hotel experience to Grand Hyatt Manila Residences

MANILA, Philippines — What’s a key differentiating factor between a five-star hotel and another accommodation? It could well be aesthetics—sophisticated furnishings, luxurious rooms and unparalleled dining experience, or the topnotch overall feel. Perhaps the quality of service and ultimate level of personalization?

All of these are enjoyed by the well-heeled who keep coming back to Grand Hyatt Manila hotel.

But you can “live grand” every day if you wish, with your own address in one of the 188 units of Grand Hyatt Manila Residences South Tower. Located across Grand Hyatt Manila hotel, the 50-storey luxury condominium stands on its own podium and brings the hospitality brand, ultimate personalization, and more.

Hotel living at its finest

Photo Release Signature afternoon tea set

How would you like to have a Grand Hyatt chef come over and serve you the hotel’s culinary masterpieces right in your kitchen? Or as experienced by the residents of the first tower at the height of the pandemic, order exquisite room service by having curated, delectable cuisines delivered to your home.

You can also experience an impeccable service similar to living in a hotel, from the concierge and errand runners at your beck and call to serve your needs, to the limousine and transport service, and to ever-courteous hotel staff and expert maintenance service to attend to your every concern.

These a la carte services are just cherry on the cake as unit owners of Grand Hyatt Manila Residences can enjoy the array of culinary delights that are just an elevator ride away.

Offering an international all-day dining menu is the hotel’s “main dining room”—The Grand Kitchen—which continues to amaze diners with interactive show kitchens and an out-of-the-box eating experience with its current buffet a la minute offering.

For authentic Peking Duck and more Chinese specialties, there’s No. 8 China House—perfect for special occasions. With private dining rooms that you can treat as an extension to your abode, you can easily host a family dinner that is sure to impress.

Then there’s Florentine for fresh and appetizing pastries, savories and desserts for dine-in or takeaway.

A place to see and be seen is The Lounge, where people come to meet for leisure or business. The signature Afternoon Tea Set is a staple in this luxurious cafe.

Photo Release No. 8 China House

Delight in the tastes and sights from the highest restaurant in the metro, The Peak Grill. With offerings that include their famed Tomahawk steak, date nights will surely be an elevated experience.

Barbecue weekends at the Pool House are the perfect al fresco setting at the pool deck, with the lively BGC as the backdrop.

In addition to these dining options, the culinary team of Grand Hyatt Manila can prepare your favorite gourmet dishes such as the traditional Peking Duck, Smoked Barbecue Brisket, and Vegan options to be enjoyed at home through their #DinteAtHome offerings.

And being one of the first hotels granted by the Department of Tourism’s Certificate of Authority to Operate for Staycation amid the pandemic, Grand Hyatt Manila’s General Manager Gottfried Bogensperger states, “We take pride in implementing enhanced measures for food preparation, set-up and service, so that you and your loved ones can dine with confidence and peace of mind. These are in addition to the ISO 22000:2018 certified standards of kitchen hygiene and food safety, and our accreditation as a STAR Facility under the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, which ensures we adhere to strict disinfection and disease prevention measures in the hotel."

"In addition to this, Grand Hyatt Manila is also compliant with the health and safety standards of World Travel and Tourism Council’s Safe Travels Protocols. Our precautions include mandatory rapid antigen testing for all guests checking in, regular disinfection of high-touch areas, sanitizing stations in public areas, disinfection of rooms prior to guest use and after checking out, and the like,” he added.

The golden passport

Homeowners of Grand Hyatt Manila Residences get automatic Globalist membership to World of Hyatt, the premier loyalty program of the Hyatt Brand. The Globalist membership is the highest tier in the program, entitling bearers to an exclusive array of benefits such as complimentary room upgrades, dining discounts and more.

Coveted location, prime investment

The urban oasis is located in the Northern portion of Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig—Grand Central Park, where everything is inspired by the lifestyle in New York. Sharing Grand Central Park’s 21st-century setting are residential buildings like Park West, Central Park West, Madison Park West, Times Square West, and Park Avenue.

Like in the city that never sleeps, residents can enjoy safe and long walks in landscaped gardens, lounging in the pool, and shopping for luxury brands in nearby boutique shops.

Or turn your Grand Hyatt Manila Residences unit into a posh addition to your investment portfolio because the property sits in the middle of BGC, one of three central business districts in the metro.

The strategic location is home to the Philippine Stock Exchange, headquarters of multinational companies, the biggest conglomerates, and embassies.

BGC also has its dedicated access to the airport and is in close proximity to major infrastructure developments such as the Mega Manila Subway System and Skytrain monorail link. Recently, the Kalayaan Bridge phase of BGC-Ortigas Link was opened to motorists.

Once completed, the whole of BGC-Ortigas Link will give direct access to Grand Hyatt Manila Residences, located on 8th Avenue in North BGC—offering convenient mobility options to future residents.

Designed for luxurious living

Photo Release Living room

Grand Hyatt Manila Residences exemplifies the brand’s signature level of grandeur. The Residences features an elegant wraparound glass design that presents panoramic city views.

Comfort is also provided as the facade is made with low-emissivity glass that minimizes the amount of UV and infrared light passing through, keeping the home bright and cool.

Inside, elegant materials and finishes set the tone for sophisticated interiors.

Each unit is meticulously planned to reflect a hotel-like ambiance—from the high ceiling, expansive windows and private balconies that open up the living space, to posh European-branded kitchen appliances, as well as ceiling-concealed air conditioning system and stylish baths with concealed floor drains—which make for a beautifully seamless interior aesthetic.

Select units come with an expansive outdoor deck, with provision to install a whirlpool overlooking the vibrant city or create a garden to be more at home with nature.

Photo Release Master bedroom

The Residences has its own heated 25-meter lap pool and fitness center, children’s playroom, teen entertainment zone, glass function room and multi-purpose rooms, not to mention a helipad, so you can go skip the city’s gridlock and travel in style.

The tower also puts a premium on space to give plenty of room to cater to every homeowner’s needs and lifestyle. The low-density tower offers 188 units of two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and three-bedroom with den configurations with generous living space ranging from 120 sqm to 394 sqm.

Exclusivity increases as the floors ascend, with the low-zone floors having eight units, the mid-zone floors with four units, and the high-zone floors having only two units.

At night, the Grand Hyatt buildings light up the Fort Bonifacio cityscape, radiating its glamour and commanding power in the heart of the business, financial and lifestyle district. From the inside, future residents will relish the five-star sophistication of living in this coveted address.

