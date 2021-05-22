toktok Mall will soon serve your digital shopping needs

MANILA, Philippines — toktok, the fastest growing locally developed and operated delivery service company, has announced that it will launch its online shopping mall before the end of the second quarter this year. Called toktok Mall, it aims to serve the nationwide digital shopping market segment.

In a recent interview with toktok president and CEO Jonathan So, the innovation of launching toktok's online shopping mall this early in its operation is seen as a move to better serve the digital shopping needs of the public.

"One of the things that we Filipinos love to do is to go to the mall. Either to bond with the family, to dine with friends or to shop for the things we need, we always prefer going to the mall. It's convenient because it has everything. From apparel, grocery goods to hardware and gadgets, for people of all ages, the shopping mall has it," said the chief executive.

"Knowing the challenges brought upon by the ongoing pandemic that made it difficult for mall-goers to do their shopping for fear of health concerns, it has dramatically changed the landscape on the way people shop and most are now turning to online shopping instead," So added.

Photo Release Gadgets that make life easier. Coming soon at toktok Mall.

The company also disclosed that toktok Mall will have merchants that will cater to almost every need of its customers, from food, apparel, gadgets, grocery items, hardware and other specialty stores.

"Since its launch five months ago, the company has been continuously innovating aggressively, by introducing more and more services to better serve its public. We started with a simple delivery booking service, then expanded to 'Pabili Service,' now we are going to launch our shopping mall,” Carlito Macadangdang, toktok vice president and CFO, said.

“Some people might say that toktok is a little bit aggressive, we like to stay that way because we firmly believe that by being assertive in this industry, we can reach out to many of our countrymen with different services that suit their needs,” he added.

Photo Release Get that caffeine fix at home. Coming soon at toktok Mall.

Currently, toktok Mall is accepting interested merchants who want to be part of its growth and progress.

The company has recorded more than 500,000 app download users in just four months and is considered as a welcome fresh market to help its merchant boost their sales and campaign on a nationwide scale.

Interested merchants can download the toktok mall merchant application form thru this link: http://tinyurl.com/toktokmallapplication and forward the accomplished form to mall@toktok.ph. Once the application is approved, the operations team will get in touch with the applicant to complete the partnership requirements.

Photo Release The best technology for work and play. Coming soon at toktok Mall.

Another thing that the executives of toktok are proud of is that it is the first online shopping mall to have its in-house delivery service riders.

"This is also why toktok Mall is set up, it not only helps our merchant reach out to our fast-growing market but also supports our hard-working and polite poging riders acquire more delivery orders. The more delivery assignments they have, the more income they will earn," So explained.

toktok Mall together with toktok delivery app service is powered by CloudPanda, an IT solutions company.

To know more about toktok’s services visit its official website www.toktok.ph or its Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channel.