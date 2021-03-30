CopperMask’s 'no hole' face mask gains public approval

MANILA, Philippines — The trending and controversial face mask, dubbed “Mask of the Stars,” beefed up its campaign in the fight against COVID-19 by better protecting its users with a redesigned “no hole” version. Yes, no more holes.

Photo Release The all new enclosed CopperMask Cool Gray and how it's chin/bottom part looks with enclosed filters.

This new design aims to better protect the public by not only blocking harmful droplets from an infected individual as it was designed to, but also including “enclosed non-woven fabric filters,” to catch droplets from the user’s nasal and oral passageways while filtering the air each time the user breathes.

It was noted that when the pandemic struck the country early last year, people were looking for ways to better protect themselves from infected individuals, mostly in close contact from either coughing or sneezing.

At that time, CopperMask was introduced and gained rapid popularity among the general public as it was found to be both functional and fashionable.

Functional yet revolutionary in a sense that the mask is made of Copper film with millions of infused copper strands helping protect the user, blocking 100% infectious droplets which may touch the user's nasal and oral passageways, and protecting others as well.

Photo Release The CopperMask all-new enclosed version includes 10 enclosed non-woven fabric filters per box, five white filters and five colored filters.

Aside from the notable benefits of infused copper strands and copper film materials, the other thing that made it even more popular to the general public is its patented geometric shape design that came with a wide variety of colors to choose from, making this mask fashionable and probably one of the main reasons why a lot of public figures, vloggers and even celebrities are spotted wearing one, which is why it came to be known as “The mask of the stars.”

The redesigned CopperMask is now available in its black and white series that includes the "enclosed, no hole protection filters," with validation card to ensure customers that they purchased the original mask.

Coping with the demand for more color options, CopperMask 'No Hole' version released last March 20 three more exciting shades to choose from, in the tone of beige, sky blue and cool gray, giving more freedom for one to express himself while being fashionably protected.

For more information about the Redesigned “No Hole” face mask of CopperMask with Enclosed protection filters, you may visit www.coppermask.ph