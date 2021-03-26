4 biggest draws of the narzo 30A, realmeâ€™s latest entry-level gaming smartphone

MANILA, Philippines — Gaming smartphones are more within your reach than you think. The notion that these kinds of devices are usually on the more expensive side, due to its specs, is no longer the norm.

Such is the case with realme, the country’s fastest growing and no. 1 smartphone brand in 2020, as it brings its latest bang-for-the-buck smartphone to the Philippines, The Limitless Gaming Monster: realme narzo 30A.

A follow-up to the successful narzo 20, the realme narzo 30A packs features capable of handling casual mobile gaming. That’s not all the phone is good for, of course. It makes other everyday smartphone tasks a breeze, too, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Let’s count the different ways this smartphone will delight anyone who gets its hands on it.

Limitless mobile gaming world

Tired of missing out on gaming nights with your friends? Whether you are an experienced gamer or a newbie, the narzo 30A lets you get in on all the fun. With its Helio G85 Gaming chipset, you can play all the most popular mobile games like Mobile Legends, LoL Wild Rift, Call of Duty: Mobile, Among Us, and more.

Sporting a massive 6.5-inch Mini-drop display, the device’s big screen provides an immersive gaming and viewing experience. Playing or watching even while you’re sitting next to a bright window isn’t a problem either as this phone reaches a maximum brightness of 570 nits.

Limitless power

Never worry about your battery running low while you’re gaming on the narzo 30A. Its 6,000mAh battery life ensures all-day use for not just playing but also for other tasks like scrolling through your favorite social apps, watching videos on YouTube or Netflix, taking video calls, and more. On standby, this phone is promised to last for 46 days.

Fast charging and reverse charging are features typically found in midrange and flagship phones, but realme brings these functions to the budget segment with the narzo 30A. When the phone’s power is all used up, charging it up is done in a snap thanks to its 18W USB-C fast charging. Meanwhile, reverse charging allows you to use this phone like a powerbank. Use it to juice up your other devices, like earbuds, or your friends’ phones.

Limitless design

Coming in Laser Black and Laser Blue, the narzo 30A dons a trendy design that makes it stand out. The diagonal stripe design evokes a sleek and fresh look, which will pair well with any outfit—from casual looks to more elevated ensembles. The phone’s spiffy style is paired with functionality, too. There’s a fingerprint scanner smack in the middle of the phone’s rear for rapid and hassle-free unlocking.

Out of the box, starting Q3 of 2021 the phone can update to Android 11 with easy-to-navigate realme UI 2.0 baked on top. Already running on the latest OS, you won’t have to worry about downloading system updates when you get your hands on the unit.

Limitless discounts at Lazada Birthday Sale

With a big battery life, gaming-capable specs, and stylish look, one would think that the narzo 30A will be a pricey phone, when in reality, its price won’t break your bank.

Exclusively available on Lazada, the narzo 30A will be initially priced at P5,990 during the Lazada Birthday Sale through realme’s official Flagship Store on March 27. After the sale, the phone will retail for P6,490.

You can also enjoy as much as 51% on select realme devices on Lazada’s Birthday Sale.