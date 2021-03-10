Smart makes it easier to enjoy Philippines' fastest 5G via Waze pins

MANILA, Philippines — Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. is making it simpler for subscribers to locate the nearest Smart 5G site as it becomes the first Philippine telco to introduce Smart 5G pins on the social navigation app, Waze.

Through this groundbreaking feature, Smart 5G pins will conveniently show up on the Waze app so subscribers may know if they are on a Smart 5G-covered area, or close to a Smart 5G site where they can access and enjoy next-level speeds on their Smart 5G-certified smartphone.

This unique feature is now available for Waze users in Metro Manila and key areas in the provinces of Aklan, Bulacan, Cavite, Cebu, Davao del Sur, Iloilo, Laguna and Pampanga, with more locations to be added soon.

Most extensive 5G coverage

The next evolution of wireless communications, 5G offers significantly faster speeds and ultra-low latency, making it possible to stream ultra-HD videos without buffering, download and upload heavy files in seconds, and play high-bandwidth games without lag. It also provides a new platform that will unlock possibilities for groundbreaking digital experiences and services.



As part of its ongoing nationwide rollout, Smart has fired up more than 1,400 5G sites across the country—the most extensive coverage in the Philippines. Smart is also planning to grow its 5G base stations by over 3,800 this year.

Smart 5G recently went live in Benguet, Misamis Oriental and Zamboanga Sibugay.

Leader in 5G

Smart is also the first local telco to launch Signature 5G Plans, which are specially designed with generous data allocations so customers can make the most of the ultrafast Smart 5G.

Country's fastest mobile data network

Smart 5G complements Smart’s continuous expansion of its 4G/LTE network. Smart’s mobile network is already the fastest in the country, as reported by third-party mobile internet analytics firm Ookla® and Opensignal.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the second half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 24.99, with average speeds of 20.08 Mbps for download, and 7.42 Mbps for upload, based on 3,915,679 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®. Ookla has also cited Smart as the country's fastest mobile data network for three years in a row now*.

On the other hand, Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics firm, noted in its November 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report for the Philippines** that Smart remained ahead of the competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload and Download Speed Experience, 4G Availability, and 4G Coverage Experience.

To know more about Smart 5G, visit 5g.smart

*Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for 2018 through Q3-Q4 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

**Opensignal Awards – Philippines: Mobile Network Experience Report November 2020, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period July 1 – September 28, 2020 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.