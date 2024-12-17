^

Newsmakers

Butcher Boy opens in Manila

THE PEPPER MILL - Pepper Teehankee - The Philippine Star
December 17, 2024 | 12:00am
Butcher Boy opens in Manila
Chef Andrew Walsh.
Photo by Pepper Teehankee and Sonny Thakur

Michelin-starred, Singapore-based chef Andrew Walsh brings his acclaimed concept Butcher Boy to Manila!

Butcher Boy Manila in Salcedo Village in Makati offers a welcoming, lively space designed to reflect the fun, accessible atmosphere that has made its Singaporean counterpart so beloved. Butcher Boy is known for its playful fusion of Asian flavors and Western-style grill and features Featuring baos, small plates, and a mix of unique cocktails.

I met Andrew several years ago when he visited Manila for a collaboration dinner. Since then, I have visited his restaurants Cure and Butcher Boy in Singapore. At his Singapore restaurant, Cure, the Irish chef championed micro-seasonal produce, treating ingredients with utmost respect and employing refined techniques to extract the best flavors, which gave him a Michelin star in 2019. His philosophy of presenting ingredients at their purest continues with Butcher Boy, where the spotlight remains on bold flavors and unpretentious dining.

Beef Bo Ssam.

Butcher Boy Manila will feature a curated menu of small plates, baos, and signature cocktails, all served in a relaxed setting. Known for pioneering the concept of “Bistronomy” in Singapore, Andrew’s creations are rooted in the idea of delivering exceptional, fine food in a vibrant, accessible space. I remember his fantastic Sunday brunches that feature delectable roasts and he said this will happen in the Manila branch possibly by next year.

Andrew has proudly worked with some of the best in the business including Tom Aikens, Richard Corrigan, and Brad Farmerie. He held the position of sous chef at Pollen Street Social before spearheading Jason Atherton’s first Singapore outpost Esquina and Modern British restaurant The Study.

Laksa dumplings.

Andrew has long admired Manila’s evolving dining landscape. He says, “The Manila dining scene is fantastic now, with amazing chefs like Nicco Santos, Josh Boutwood, Jordy Navarra, Bruce Ricketts, and my good friend Chele González. I’ve been visiting Manila for many years, as my girlfriend Sherie is from here, and I’m really looking forward to being part of this dynamic community,” says Andrew. “We’re excited to offer something unique to the already incredible scene.”

For Butcher Boy Manila, Andrew draws from his experience in Singapore and his frequent visits to Manila. “Some of my favorite dishes will be a tribute to the richness of my Asian journeys, like the Fried Bun and Chili Crab Sauce, Prawn and Chicken Laksa Dumpling, and the Chicken Nasi Lemak Bao. But my time in Manila has also heavily influenced the menu—I’m particularly excited about the Pork Adobo with Chicharon Crumbs.”

Sea Bass yellow curry.

Butcher Boy Manila, under the umbrella of the Find and Seek hospitality group, will offer guests a memorable dining experience, whether they are savoring the restaurant’s signature Beef Bo Ssam or the Fried Chicken Bao (this is my personal favorite) or indulging in one of its creative cocktails. It promises to bring the same energetic and fun dining experience that has made its Singaporean counterpart a culinary favorite for over eight years.

With its vibrant energy, creative food, and innovative cocktails, Butcher Boy aims to be a must-visit destination in Manila’s ever-growing culinary scene. *

 

 

Butcher Boy is located on the ground floor of Infinity Tower Suites, 106 H. V. dela Costa Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City. For more information and reservations, check out @butcherboyph on Instagram.

