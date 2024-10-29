AC velada 2024 together again, together always

(Conclusion)

For many, no matter how young or old, attending class reunions is a gift — simply because you are able to attend it.

Presence is a present. Some may be willing to attend but due to certain circumstances cannot. Some have gone ahead to a better place.

That’s why the annual velada of the Assumption Convent, which took place a week ago, is like honey that attracts alumnae near and far like honey does bees. My batch mates, the Sapphires, practiced for at least three months, with three-hour, bi-weekly rehearsals, for their six-minute performance during the velada. A time-honored tradition, the velada is the culmination of what Assumption alumnae call their “Old Girls’ Day,” or annual homecoming, during which they wear their red-plaid high school uniform. My classmate Teresina Liboro-Liljeberg, who flew all the way from Denmark, wore her original high school uniform!

The Diamonds (Batch ’64).

“Merely being physically present is already a great blessing from God! Thank you, Lord, for allowing us to be together again,” said my batch mate Tina Cruz Mateo.

For their golden jubilee, Batch ’74 mounted a performance with 59 performers (including balikbayans)! Watching them sing “Handog” onstage brought a catch to my throat.

Tatanda at lilipas din kami

Ngunit mayroong awiting

Iiwanan sa inyong alaala

Dahil minsan tayo’y nagkasama…

These golden jubilarians didn’t look at all like they were riding into the golden sunset, and yet they struck a lodestone there.

“Being a golden jubilarian is so different from being silver or ruby. I think every milestone year brings up emotions and sentiments. Being golden brought out how much we value each other and how our growing up together has shaped how we are now and how we will move forward from here. It’s not so much the dancing, but it was the getting there that made it so special,” says golden jubilarian Liane Camus Bautista.

“When the Assumption Herran girls transferred to San Lorenzo, we were the first graduating batch to be all together in 1974,” says Vicky Echaus. “We were only together for a year and our bonding was somewhat limited to our respective sections. We would see the others in the CAT (Citizens Army Training), in the Glee Club for those who joined, at recess, and senior prom, to my recall. This year, being our golden year, we tried our very best to rekindle our acquaintances and friendships, though still introducing ourselves to each other, especially those whom we haven’t really interacted with during our fourth and last year in high school.”

The Golds (Batch ’74).

“Nevertheless, we could feel the Assumption spirit in us, most especially, our motto Caritas or love. We try to understand each other, given our differences in temperament, attitudes and ways of thinking. I think that this is my best memory of AC as a golden jubilarian.”

Vicky recalls that the velada practices were anything but uneventful.

“We were docile enough to allow our organizers to come up with wonderful ideas for our velada presentation and we all followed. There were bits of protests, but we strove to keep unity, kindness and understanding and just doing our best in the difficult steps that we had to learn, and above all, simply enjoying each other’s company, sharing anything and everything we could offer to each other – food, rides, clothes, little gifts or tokens especially with our balikbayan classmates. Those, I think, made our experience this year truly golden. Our golden experience will not end here. We’re wanting to see each other again and again, until our next jubilee five years from now!”

Cynthia Carrion-Norton, “second mother” of double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, celebrates her diamond or 60th year after high school. She is a classmate of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Three of several ‘Blue Diamonds’ (Batch ’59): Jeannie Abaya, Ton Veloso and Tessie Arcenas.

She is grateful to Assumption for inspiring her to “achieve my highest potential, believe in myself, be faithful to duty, have complete honesty and love of God.”

Blue diamond jubilarian Jeannie Carlos Sandoval says, “Being a diamond means I’m still alive to share the values I learned in school with my family based on the teachings of our founder, St. Marie Eugenie. I’m very blessed and thankful to have been part of the ‘gems’ who performed with us.”

The morning after the velada was like the morning after election day and your candidate had won. The euphoria was evident on social media and in chat groups — so much so that even those who missed it was infected with the velada fever.

“So wonderful to wake up and receive all the love from our sisters,” says Michelle Dayrit Soliven of Batch ‘79. “Thank you to you all for being the loves of my life through the years. I am already missing everyone in our daily rehearsals! The non-stop loving and caring of one and all, in front and behind the scenes, was truly heartwarming! Watching us through the years grow in love and sisterhood is so priceless! When they asked me what the velada did for me, I said ‘I fall more in love with my batch every time’!”

And such is the magic of sisterhood. Love multiplies with every passing year after high school, and damn the wrinkles and the occasional aching knee. Your former classmates have become your cheerleaders in the school of life.

That’s what the velada teaches us. Dahil minsan, tayo’y nagkasama.

