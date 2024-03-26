Did you know Nedy Tantoco loved to play the guitar?

Much has been said about the sudden passing of well-loved businesswoman Nedy Tantoco who excelled in everything she did and did many things from the kindness of her heart.

To many of us, Nedy was a friend, an aunt, a business associate, a boss; and while we all feel the sadness of her passing at 77, we celebrate her life.

We asked Nedy’s youngest sister Maritess “Tokie” Tantoco Enriquez (Maritess is the youngest of the six children of the late Ambassador Bienvenido Tantoco and his wife Glecy, founders of Rustan’s) to share with us happy memories of her sister.

1. Nedy was known for her exceptional talent at playing the guitar. Her favorite songs to strum were classic ballads and rock hits of the ’60s. She learned to play the guitar during her teenage years, taking lessons from a local music teacher. Alas, it didn’t last long as she had to concentrate on her studies.

2. In her younger days, Nedy used to drive a sleek Ford Mercury Cougar, a car that exuded elegance and style. The Cougar was white, turning heads wherever she went. This was during her early twenties when she enjoyed the thrill of cruising around town in her beloved car.

Nedy and Tokie at the Sistine Chapel Exhibition, July 2023.

3. Nedy embarked on a life-changing journey to Spain for a year, immersing herself in the language and culture to learn to speak Spanish fluently. She studied at a prestigious university in Madrid when she was 21 years old, embracing the rich experiences of living abroad. At first she was angry with Mom and Dad as she had never been apart from the family. But she adjusted and finished her course.

4. Nedy’s academic excellence shone brightly as she graduated summa cum laude from her alma mater, Assumption College, showcasing her dedication and passion for learning. Her remarkable achievements set her on a path towards success and recognition.

5. In high school, Nedy was honored with, a prestigious accolade, the Marie Eugenie Award, which is the highest award presented to graduating students who best exemplify and translate the spirit of St. Marie Eugenie in their lives and in their times: “Woman of Character, of Faith, and of Action.” She received this esteemed award in 1963.

6. Nedy had many suitors — but among the many suitors who courted Nedy, her favorite was a kind-hearted gentleman named Tony Huang. He had a charming personality and a deep admiration for Nedy’s grace and intelligence, making him stand out among the rest. He eventually became her husband.

Nedy (second from left) with parents Benny and Glecy Tantoco, and brother Rico in Paris.

7. Nedy was bestowed the title “Cavaliere” in the Order of Merit by the Italian President. This prestigious award was presented to her in 2015 in recognition of her significant achievements and contributions to fostering international relations and cultural exchange.

8. Nedy developed a passion for ballroom dancing. She danced three times a week in Dad’s home. She loved to dance the Rhumba, Tango and Swing. Her favorite song to dance to was Unchained Melody, a timeless classic that resonated with her love for graceful movements and music.

9. During her younger years, Nedy cherished the company of her three beloved poodles named Baccarat, Lalique and Daum. Her Love for dogs stayed throughout her entire life. When she passed away, she had seven dogs. Her favorites were Sabrina and Tequila, who brought joy and warmth to her life.

10. Known for her sweet tooth, Nedy had a particular fondness for chocolates, with Godiva and See’s being her absolute favorites. The rich, luxurious taste of Godiva chocolates never failed to bring a smile to her face, a simple pleasure that she enjoyed to the fullest.

