The PAF MSAB forum

I was recently invited to be the keynote speaker in the Philippine Air Force (PAF) Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Board (MSAB) Forum at the Aguinod Hall, Col. Jesus Villamor Air Base, Pasay City, with the theme “Co-Creating Public Value with the PAF’s Stakeholders.”

The other keynote speaker was Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong, who spoke on “Good Governance and Transparency.”

The MSAB Forum happened right after the fellowship lunch and 16th meeting of the PAF Multi-Sector Governance Council (PAF-MSGC), which I’ve also had the honor of being actively involved in for several years now.

The PAF MSGC is an external advisory group tasked to provide expert advice on the concerns of Philippine Air Force Flight Plan 2028 related to governance and policy, resource generation, strategic communication, and strategy review.

The PAF Flight Plan 2028 is a 14-year strategic plan that provides interventions, which are both characterized as positive reinforcements and values added, highlighting the commitment of the PAF to pursue genuine reforms founded on good governance and performance excellence.

In the meeting, Ronald Luis S. Goseco was elected as the new chairman of the MSGC, succeeding the eight-year leadership of Atty. Gilberto “Gibo” C. Teodoro, Jr., who is now the Secretary of National Defense. The MSGC also extended a warm welcome to its newest members, who include Budget Assistant Secretary Mary Anne Z. Dela Vega, former Transportation Secretary Arturo P. Tugade, Philippine Airlines Capt. Roland A. Narciso, Philippine Space Agency’s Dr. Gay Jane P. Perez, and Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Alexander K. Ramos.

Former DOTr Secretary Art Tugade.

The MSGC works closely with PAF officers led by PAF Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Stephen P. Parreño, and the Air Force Strategic Management Office led by Col. Joycelyn P. Antig.

This year, the MSAB Forum aimed to “facilitate an open dialogue among stakeholders to co-create a shared understanding of their role as MSAB and to provide substantive discussion on the possible concrete initiatives that will enable the stakeholders to participate actively in co-creating value.”

I was requested to speak on “Purposive Stakeholder Engagement.”

(From left) Col. Joycelyn P. Antig, Chief of Air Force Strategy Management Office; the author and Col. Charlie L. Tiu Jr., Assistant Chief of Air Staff for Civil Military Operations.

Part of my mandate as chairperson of the PAF MSGC Strategic Communication and Advocacy Committee was to ensure that the plans and objectives of the PAF are properly articulated to its stakeholders.

In my speech, I mentioned that I strongly advocated for good governance, transparency, and accountability. I do believe in the proper and purposive engagement between government, as in the PAF, and its stakeholders, to be able to collaborate more effectively in putting forward a common goal or objective, which in this case was the PAF Flight Plan 2028, now Flight Plan 2040.

Purposive stakeholder engagement, in the case of the PAF, works both ways. It is an arrangement and commitment by the PAF with all persons or parties who have an interest in or are affected by it, and it is also an arrangement or commitment of these persons and parties to the PAF — in both ways to fulfill a common purpose or design.

I left the audience with what I called the Three Cs of purposive stakeholder engagement.

The first was Communication, highly important and the key to every stakeholder engagement effort. For some, stakeholder engagement is all about communication, but purposive stakeholder engagement goes beyond communication.

The second C was Commitment, that sets the focus and the drive; and the third C was Coordination, between the PAF and the stakeholders, and among stakeholders themselves.

I trust that the audience was able to take all these to heart.