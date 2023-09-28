Checking out the culinary capital of Clark

Pampanga is in the heart of Central Luzon and is often referred to as the Culinary Capital of the Philippines. Bustling activity from foreign trade and investment has transformed it into one of the most dynamic leisure, sports and entertainment epicenters in the country through industrial facilities and infrastructure at the Clark Freeport Zone in Angeles City, simply known as Clark.

Visitors to Clark can conveniently find epicurean delights at Hann Resorts, a world-class integrated resort and home of the first five-star hotel in Central Luzon, Clark Marriott, and the first Swissotel in the Philippines. These hotels collectively operate a total of 15 food and beverage outlets that dominate the list of Top 10 Best Restaurants in Clark in the latest rankings of popular travel research platform TripAdvisor.

Hann Resorts assistant vice president for Corporate Marketing Patti Javier says, “Hann Resorts aims not only to preserve Pampanga’s reputation as an epicurean destination but to celebrate and further enhance it with our remarkable selection of offerings nowhere else seen in the region.”

Wu Xing executive Chinese chef Lucas Zhou and Clark Marriott executive chef Rob Czeschka.

Hann Resorts has evolved Clark’s dining landscape to include a range of international flavors: Korean, Japanese, Chinese, American and Italian cuisines, with dishes both authentic as well as enhanced according to Filipino tastes and preferences. These signature restaurants are Smoki Moto, Ristorante di Verona, Wu Xing, Spice, Goji Kitchen+Bar, Markt; as well as hotel bars and cafes such as Bar 20, Swisstropic Pool Bar, The Atrium, The Lounge by Clark Marriott, Pool Bar by Clark Marriott, Urban Coffee, After Six Lounge and Oma’s Dessert Bar.

Located on the 17th floor of the Clark Marriott Hotel, Smoki Moto offers a scenic view of Mount Arayat and the Zambales mountain range and offers charcoal-grilled Black Angus Beef and that unforgettable Tomahawk Steak. They also serve authentic Korean cuisine.

F&B Operations and Executive Lounge manager Kris Kim offers a choice of steak knives

Clark Marriott’s all-day buffet restaurant Goji Kitchen+Bar offers Asian, Western, Japanese, Italian and Filipino cuisines. They have a fresh noodle and pasta bar where noodles are made in-house. Journey to the Kapampangan station to enjoy the province’s signature cuisine, including incredible tamales and the famous sisig prepared the real Kapampangan way — no eggs, brains, or mayonnaise in their sisig!

Chinese restaurant Wu Xing is renowned for its authentic Peking duck marinated and roasted using locally sourced star-apple firewood, resulting in a tender and flavorful meat and crispy skin. The duck can be enjoyed in four ways: skin and breast meat with leek and cucumber wrapped in Chinese pancake; duck soup; minced duck wrapped in romaine lettuce; and deep-fried duck with salt and pepper. Chef Lucas Zhou ensures the menu is a testament to the culinary excellence of Chinese cuisine.

Ristorante di Verona at Swissotel Clark serves Italian dishes that are best paired with a glass of wine from their extensive wine selection. Chef Alessio Loddo serves the must-haves of Italian cuisine but try to go for Sunday Brunch, which features free-flowing food and beverage, including Moët & Chandon Champagne. Spice at Swissotel Clark is an Asian restaurant offering a mix of Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, Japanese and Indonesian street food bursting with flavor and spices. Located on the casino floor, Spice is perfect for quick bites such as laksa, Hainanese chicken rice, or dim sum. Try their unique adobo cocktail here!

Markt is the all-day dining of Swissotel Clark that pays tribute to the hotel’s Swiss heritage. The restaurant’s concept took inspiration from the bustling marketplaces in Europe. Inspired by vibrant food markets, Markt combines a signature European dining concept from healthy salads and freshly cooked meals to irresistible desserts (the homemade ice cream is a must)! Guests are greeted by the friendly atmosphere reminiscent of classic Swiss food markets that offer a wide array of food stations offering diverse cuisines and cooking styles.

Hann Resorts is the brand of a portfolio of developments pioneering the luxury integrated lifestyle resort sector in the Philippines. It is owned and operated by Hann Philippines Inc., a South Korean-led investment firm and has two flagship projects at present: Hann Casino Resort and Hann Reserve.

Soon to rise is Hann Reserve is a 450-hectare luxury estate development at New Clark City, Tarlac. The estate will feature three 18-hole championship golf courses designed by Nicklaus Design, KJ Choi, and Sir Nick Faldo, along with the only PGA-affiliated player development facilities in the country.

Also soon to rise there are international luxury hotel brands Banyan Tree and Angsana Resort, Sofitel and Emblems by Accor, and The Luxury Collection and Westin by Marriott International. Hann Reserve will be home to exclusive, luxury villa residences and condominium towers. Surrounding the community will be lifestyle commercial centers, a casino, an international school, a hospital, and a 10-hectare public park.

Hann Resorts has really established itself as the new culinary destination in Pampanga.

