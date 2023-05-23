Margie Moran-Floirendo: How to win the universe

Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran-Floreindo could have opted to live a quiet and comfortable life after her reign. After all, Margie was born with a silver spoon, being the daughter of Francis Moran, the son of former Chief Justice Manuel Moran, and Rosario “Charo” Roxas, daughter of former President Manuel Roxas.

But Margie still chose the path of service to our country by being an active member of the Mindanao Commission on Women, Inc., a non-profit organization established by the women leaders of Mindanao, and serving as ambassador trustee for Habitat for Humanity Philippines.

A graduate of Business Administration of Maryknoll College and having a master’s degree from the University of London, Margie was one of the producers of the multi-awarded movie Bagong Buwan, which is about the Muslim rebellion in Mindanao. She also hosted a TV show, Margie on Mindanao, which ran for five years.

In 2018, Margie was appointed by then President Rodrigo Duterte as trustee of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), and was subsequently elected as chairperson of the CCP.

As many of us continue to be inspired by Margie, she shares with us today her top 10 lessons in life.

Margie addressing the audience during the recent ‘Ternocon.’

1. The greatest virtue is kindness and gratitude, both emanating from love for others. Having this gives you a positive influence to change people in your circle.

2. Follow the rule of law of the land because it’s God’s appointed servants who crafted the laws. Submit to governing authorities in the same way you submit to your parents’ authority in your home. Love, honor and respect them.

3. Whatever you do, do it for God’s glory. Because whatever right we do is not because of our skill but a gift given by our Creator.

4. Parenting books won’t teach you how to bring up kids. Parents matter because the experiences of parents loving their children define them.

5. Focus on what is important. Take one day at a time. Attend to what you need to do today and plan ahead for tomorrow.

6. Have a daily conversation with God and talk to Him about your fears. In the same way, have frequent conversations within your family. Ask your children how they feel and what they need, including what makes them anxious.

7. Nothing belongs to us. Do not fall in love with things that give you momentary pleasure. Love your family and friends unconditionally.

8. Success is not about getting results; it is about finding the purpose planned by God. To live a happy and successful life, be patient and be happy for the success of others.

9. Do not think yourself better than others. Someone else may be more gifted and successful. When you are humble, you are more likely to learn from others.

10. Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be prolonged in the land which the Lord your God has given you. Exodus 20:12 Family is the core of life because it is the foundation of community and relationships. A child must first learn to honor by showing love, gratitude and obedience as they grow up in a blessed society. When parents are honored, living in harmony makes us live a longer life.

Margie with mom Charo Moran, daughter Monica Ugarte and granddaughters Cosima and Adriana.

(We welcome your suggestions and comments. Please e-mail me at [email protected]. Follow me on Instagram @monsromulo.)