The President in Bangkok

(First row, from left) Mark Lim, Leana Carmona, Senior Deputy Speaker and former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual, the author, Undersecretary Emmie Liza Chiong, George Barcelon, and Sen. Mark Villar; (Second row, from left) Quenvy Go, Monch Cruz, Kevin Tan, Valenzuela Mayor Wes Gatchalian, Speaker Martin Romualdez, presidential adviser on creative communications Paul Soriano, Sabin Aboitiz and Jose Antonio Lopez.

Last month, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (PBBM) flew to Bangkok, Thailand, to participate in the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM). This was his first as the leader of the Filipino nation.

Prior to his departure, the President committed to bring with him the country’s hope for a peaceful and prosperous Asia-Pacific region as he joined other world leaders in the three-day APEC gathering.

Aside from attending the APEC meetings, the President and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos met with King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana. The royal couple had granted an audience to visiting APEC leaders and their spouses.

I was part of the business delegation that accompanied the President on this trip, primarily to take part in the Philippines-Thailand Roundtable Meeting held at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park Hotel.

This roundtable meeting was held between Philippine business leaders and select Thai companies that have a major presence or have indicated expansion plans in the Philippines to discuss opportunities for growth and investment in the country.

The meeting was organized by the Department of Trade and Industry under the able leadership of Secretary Fred Pascual, in coordination with the Philippine Trade and Investment Center – Bangkok.

President Marcos attended the meeting accompanied by Speaker Martin Romualdez, Senior Deputy Speaker and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Sen. Mark Villar, Special Assistant to the President Secretary Anton Lagdameo, Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo, Trade Secretary Fred Pascual, Private Sector Advisory Council chairman Sabin Aboitiz, and Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman George Barcelon.

This was a good indication that the President wanted to pursue strong partnerships with Thailand, proclaiming to all and sundry about the improved business climate in the Philippines for Thai businesses to explore or expand.

Another sideline to the APEC meeting was the meeting PBBM had with French President Emmanuel Macron. This meeting came as both countries celebrated their 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Secretary Pascual, Leana and Charlie Carmona, Quenvy Go and Sabin Aboitiz.

President Marcos and President Macron had a fruitful, substantive discussion about strategic issues and risks to regional stability, energy and food security issues, as well as climate change and biodiversity. They also discussed maritime security, nuclear energy, global public goods, and further strengthening diplomatic relations between the Philippines and France.

President Macron then invited PBBM to visit France.

Before returning to the Philippines, the President met with the Filipino community in Thailand.

Our participation in APEC is highly strategic because APEC remains one of the Philippines’ prime platforms to engage the economies in the Asia-Pacific region, according to PBBM.

Pacific-rim economies are home to 38 percent of the world’s population, conduct 48 percent of regional trade, and earn 62 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP).

It also has the largest concentration of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), with the Philippine regional trade accounting for 85 percent, which provides Filipino consumers access to goods and services from the region.

At the same time, it also gives Filipino farmers, laborers, businessmen, and MSMEs an export market for their goods and services in the region.

Truly, being a member of good standing in APEC is of utmost advantage to the country.

Which is why I am a bit puzzled at the cacophony of discordant noises criticizing PBBM for attending this highly important meeting with the attendant side meetings in Bangkok.

Some people have mentioned, especially online, that the President travels too much, considering that he is only in his first five or six months in office.

I don’t believe so.

There have been Philippine presidents before him who have traveled a lot, too, especially in their first year of office.

And what is a head of state to do if the invitations from other world leaders and organizations keep coming in?

PBBM does not only carry himself but the nation and its best interests on his trips. This has always been top of mind, not just for him and for the First Family, but for members of his official and business delegations as well.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos and the Philippine delegation. (Front row, from left) Speaker Martin Romualdez, former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, CP Group’s Dhanin Chearavanont, Soopakij Chearavanont and wife Marisa Chearavanont.

According to my good friend, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel “Babes” Romualdez, in a television interview, the President himself had said that he does not want to travel.

“I can’t keep on going out,” PBBM had intimated to Ambassador Romualdez. But what is a head of state to do, as I had mentioned.

Thus, the need to properly plan and schedule these trips: on the one hand, to maintain presence within the country as his fellow citizens and compatriots demand because, let’s face it, visibility here is key; and, on the other hand, not to miss any and every opportunity to also maintain presence and footing in the global scene, for alliances, influences, and, above all, investments.

It’s a delicate balancing act, mind you, but one that I think the President has played very well.