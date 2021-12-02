



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Newsmakers

                        
Wagyu Studio turns one

                        

                        
THE PEPPER MILL  - Pepper Teehankee - The Philippine Star
December 2, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Wagyu Studio turns one
Lui Clavano, Carlo Alvarez, Mico Clavano, and LA Clavano Photos by Pepper Teehankee on a Leica C Digital Camera

                        

                           
The Clavano brothers — LA, Mico, Lui and fourth partner Carlo Alvarez took a big gamble by opening Wagyu Studio during the pandemic. It seems their gamble paid off, as their restaurant has just turned one year old!  The place is doing very well and I would have expected it to do so because of the excellent food served there.



An intimate dinner marked their first year and this definitely was one of the most heavenly meals I have had in the Philippines.  The 10-course dinner was perfect and simply divine.



We started with the Nori Tostada — toasted seaweed topped with wagyu tartare, uni (sea urchin), pickled wasabi, caviar, and edible gold flakes. The flavors just melded perfectly.



The chawanmushi was no ordinary Japanese egg custard as it was made with wagyu broth, flavored with truffle essence, and served with a Japanese snow crab leg.



Lumpia was also served and stuffed with slow-cooked wagyu “adobo style” and foie gras.  A huge Japanese oyster was poached and topped with caviar cream, olive oil, and lemon rind.







Yoji Kitayama holding the wagyu and Shunsuke Nakata holding yuzu sake.







Of course the house specialty Sando (Japanese for “sandwich”) was on the menu.  The melt-in-your-mouth chateaubriand (the softest part of the tenderloin is perfectly breaded then fried, served with the Wagyu Studio sauce in a sandwich embellished with edible gold flakes.



“Josper” were wagyu steaks quickly cooked in the extremely hot Josper oven and served with Japanese yams and an aged soy sauce with sancho peppers.



A chirashi of raw wagyu, uni, ikura (salmon roe) and again their trademark edible gold flakes was prepared for us, which Wagyu Studio chef Yoji Kitayama made into sushi rolls.



These superb dishes were served with sake paired by Shunsuke Nakata.



This perfect dinner was capped off by an unusual dessert that I actually liked: milk ice cream with wagyu fat and wagyu jerky! You have to try it to understand the complex pairing that actually works!



Aside from their degustation menu, other offerings are sandwiches, gyudon (beef bowl), gyoza, and an off-menu instant cup noodles topped with wagyu trimmings!



Congratulations to LA, Mico, Lui, and Carlo for your baby’s first year!  You definitely have one of the best restaurants in Manila!



* * *



Wagyu Studio is located at The Finance Center, 9th Avenue corner 26th Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Call 0917-180-0657 for reservations or inquiries.







Diamond Beach in Bali Indonesia.







Spotlight on Indonesian Islands



Indonesian celebrities go on a challenging adventure across three islands in Wonderful Indonesia in AXN Asia’s new travel reality original show produced in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia.



AXN Ultimate Challenge Indonesia recently premiered on the English-language general entertainment channel AXN Asia and is currently streaming worldwide on its official YouTube channel.



Hosted by Richard Kyle, the six-part multimedia series stars Indonesian actor and singer-songwriter Afgansyah Reza (aka Afgan) and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and London’s Royal College of Music graduate Isyana Sarasvati (who sang the Indonesian soundtrack of A Whole New World for the 2019 live-action remake of Disney’s Aladdin).



The pair with their respective travel partners Reza Chandika (#TeamAfgan) and Rara Sekar (#TeamIsyana)  will let the audience experience Indonesia’s stunning island destinations: Labuan Bajo (known for the Komodo National Park and flying fox bats), Mandalika in Lombok (known for racing circuits and water parks), and Bali (a famous and favorite traveler’s destination).



Catch this on AXN’s official YouTube channel.



* * *



Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                   


                        

                                                      ISLANDS
                                                      WAGYU
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Wagyu Studio turns one
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
56 minutes ago

                              
                              
Wagyu Studio turns one


                              

                                                                  By Pepper Teehankee |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
LA, Mico, Lui and fourth partner Carlo Alvarez took a big gamble by opening Wagyu Studio during the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'CFO' of the year 2021'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
'CFO' of the year 2021'


                              

                                                                  By Atty. Mike Toledo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
That, in a nutshell, was how MVP Group and PLDT Inc. chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan  described Anabelle Lim-Chua, PLDT’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Time to be a hero for our heroes&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
‘Time to be a hero for our heroes’


                              

                                                                  By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
On this day when we honor heroes from our historical past, and nurse a healthy hangover from the American tradition of Thanksgiving,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PeopleAsia&rsquo;s women of style & substance 2021: Uplifting
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
PeopleAsia’s women of style & substance 2021: Uplifting


                              

                                                                  By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
This year, Filipinos stood tall on the world stage thanks to the FILIPINA.

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A letter to my 50-year-old self
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
A letter to my 50-year-old self


                              

                                                                  By Büm D. Tenorio Jr. |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
You’re a survivor. In the course of your 50 years, you have experienced how to fall apart and how to survive. In between...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 German furniture brand opens in Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
German furniture brand opens in Manila


                              

                                                                  By Pepper Teehankee |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
German furniture brand Kare opened its first showroom here in the Philippines at The Podium in Mandaluyong City.

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with