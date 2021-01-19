Tips to make you even more beautiful

Well-loved dermatologist Vicki Belo, founder of the Belo Medical Group and “doctor to the stars,” is best known for pioneering laser skincare and liposuction in the Philippines. After getting her degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Santo Tomas and Diploma in Dermatology from the Institute of Dermatology in Bangkok, she went to Harvard for further studies on lasers and it was where she met the inventor of tumescent liposuction, Dr. Jeffrey Klein.

In 2013, The Belo Medical Group became the very first ambulatory clinic in the country to have been given international accreditation by the National Accreditation Board of Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) certified by the Department of Health and endorsed by the Department of Tourism. Their accreditation was renewed in 2016. The Belo group says it remains the only clinic in the Philippines to have received such recognition.

Vicki, still at the helm of the Belo Medical Group as CEO and medical director, is now celebrating 30 years in the beauty industry. The group currently has 13 clinics in Metro Manila, one in Cebu, and one in Davao. When asked what was on her mind when she started her very first clinic, Vicki’s immediate reply was, “I just wanted to help as many people as I could, people who shared the same insecurities as I did. I wanted to make it my life’s resolution to make everyone beautiful. I figured, if we were all beautiful, we would be judged based on the essentials: character, intelligence, and hard work.”

Dr. Vicki Belo with daughter Scarlet Snow.

Read further on Vicki’s thoughts about life, most especially during this pandemic.

1. When everything is uncertain, it is prayer and faith that ground you. I value the opportunity to draw closer to God in these challenging times.

2. As they say, "Health is wealth.” We often take health for granted when times are better, but now during the pandemic, our life quite literally depends on our health and fitness. People with poor health and bad lifestyle habits are more susceptible to the harmful effects of COVID-19, but those who have good overall fitness — people who exercise regularly, eat right, and have healthy lungs — have stronger resistance.

3. When we talk about health, frontliners are priceless. They put the lives of others before their own, staying true to their vocation. They truly deserve our respect and appreciation.

4. Simplicity is a word we have to learn to live by. With all the busyness in our lives, we tend to be “human doings” instead of “human beings.” It's a matter of setting your priorities. Mine is nurturing deeper relationships with people closest to me.

5. Some patients tell me that the only places they go to now are their own homes and the Belo Clinic. With all our efforts to make our clinics safer — air filters, bacterial scavengers, PPEs, among others — I see this as their vote of confidence in us. I cherish our patients and their trust.

Dr. Vicki Belo with husband Dr. Hayden Kho Jr.

6. Speaking of trust, I value people I can depend on. During the pandemic when you cannot be physically present in the office or clinic to run things, you need people you can rely on. I appreciate my Belo family for their dedication and loyalty to our mission.

7. I am grateful for the parks, the open spaces, and the clean air. Not having to wear a mask these days is a luxury.

8. Psychologists have coined the term "skin hunger," which is the basic human need to be touched and held. Now with social distancing from everyone around us, I am thankful for all the hugs and kisses from my dearest Hayden and Scarlet.

9. Another avenue for affection is through our furry friends. Our pets give us companionship, entertainment, and love; and the only thing they desire in return is our friendship and care.

10. Teachers mold our children's future. Now that our kids have to study from home, I'm able to see and appreciate more what teachers do for our kids, and I admire their passion and dedication.

