Glamping gastronomy

Siglo Farm Cafe offers an alfresco dining experience in either the huge glamping bubble or outdoor tables and chairs in the middle of an abundant garden in Cavite.

In the heart of Indang, Cavite, where the cool breeze kisses your face and the sunset and sunrise paint a beautiful tapestry lies Siglo Farm Café.

The town of Indang is close to Tagaytay and Silang in Cavite and is a place that has a carefree aura and unspoiled surroundings that serve as an ideal escape for one in search of a tranquil respite from the bustling city life.

Siglo Farm Café is a quaint, rustic, charming café that offers an alfresco dining experience, either under a huge glamping bubble that allows you to feel the radiant glow of the morning sun or stare at the stars. Outdoor tables and chairs are also placed in the middle of the abundant garden.

Japanese treat: Experience Shibuya Toast at Siglo Farm.

As you step into Siglo Farm Cafe, you're greeted by a symphony of lovely plants, each one carefully chosen to enhance the serene atmosphere. The air carries the subtle fragrance of herbs from the plantations. The wood furnishings, meticulously crafted from the finest pieces gifted by close friends, add a touch of warmth and rustic charm to the ambiance.

The cafe is adorned with amazing, full-grown trees, creating a natural canopy that embraces visitors in a cocoon of tranquility. The combination of elegant woodwork and the raw beauty of the outdoors transforms it into a haven where every detail is an invitation to connect with nature.

Brighten and refresh your day with Strawberry Basil, Houseblend Iced Tea, or Yakult Lemonade.

Siglo Farm Cafe offers more than just a delightful menu; it presents an entire sensory adventure. The giant bubble camping space stands out as a unique offering, allowing guests to immerse themselves in nature while enjoying the comforts of modern living. Whether beneath the sunlight or the stars, this innovative experience invites you to stargaze or bask in the warmth of the sun, creating magical memories that last a lifetime.

At the core of Siglo's charm is the lovable family behind its creation. Chef Ivy Ann de Leon-Balatbat and her husband, Jun Balatbat, a charming couple, have poured their hearts into this venture, transforming Jun's family property into a haven of splendor and culinary delight. The property was acquired by chef Ivy's family to ensure this precious jewel remained within their clan, a testament to their commitment to preserving family heritage.

Jun's family property was transformed with dedication, love, sweat, and tears into a place where each dish, each cottage, and each story told reflects a labor of love. Chef Ivy, with her background in baking from prestigious New York culinary schools, has played a pivotal role in shaping Siglo into a culinary paradise. They've also brought in a Japanese chef from a popular Japanese restaurant chain, ensuring a fusion of global culinary influences.

Indulge in a unique dining experience at Siglo Farm Cafe with your loved ones.

Recently chef Ivy traveled to Japan to master the art of cooking traditional Tokyo-style ramen — a soy sauce-based ramen originating from Asakusa. Tokyo-style ramen or “Kurizuken” has a clear broth with a simple yet flavorful taste from the chicken stock, fresh vegetables, and medium-thin noodles. Chef Ivy ensures that guests at Siglo can savor the authentic flavors of Japanese cuisine soon!

Mains aren’t only the best at Siglo, as they also serve delectable desserts crafted by chef Ivy herself, from cool refreshers like Passion Lime, Cucumber Mint, Cucumber Lime and Grape Shake to the must-try Siglo Farm Café’s Special Halo Halo — a fusion of Filipino halo-halo and Korea’s bingsu.

The menu at Siglo Farm Cafe is a celebration of flavors from around the world: Italian delicacies, Japanese dishes, and Filipino favorites. Each dish is the result of extensive research and development to meet the stringent tests of taste and quality standards set by the farm-cafe.

Beyond the delightful dining experiences, Siglo Farm Cafe offers cozy cottages for guests to rest and rejuvenate, turning their visit into an immersive stay. The chapel, replete with Mother Mary figurines, adds a touch of spirituality to the serene environment, making Siglo Farm Cafe not just a culinary destination but also a venue for family reunions and bonding.

During the pandemic, Siglo Farm Cafe became a magical space where irreplaceable memories were created. The exchanges of stories on how it was built with love, sweat, and tears became an integral part of the cafe experience. It became a place where the warmth of family, the dedication of the staff, and the excellence of the cuisine converged.

Charming couple Ivy and Jun Balatbat are storytellers, sharing tales of dedication, love for their craft, and the joy of creating memorable dining experiences. Their passion is palpable, turning each visit into a journey not just through flavors but through the narratives of those who pour their heart into Siglo.

Siglo Farm Cafe transcends the boundaries of a typical dining establishment. It's an escape into nature, a retreat into the arms of a lovable family, and a culinary journey guided by the skilled hands of passionate individuals. As you leave, the memories linger, not just of the dishes savored but of the people who made each moment special.