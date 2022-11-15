^

News Videos

ANYARE?: The devastating death toll of ‘Paeng’

Philstar.com
November 15, 2022 | 4:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 200 people died due to the wrath of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae), mostly from the Bangsamoro region which was not even in its direct path.

The high death toll left President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in disbelief. “That seems very high for a flooding incident,” he told a situation briefing.

What exactly went wrong that led to such a tragedy, especially in the southern Philippines?

Tonight, we ask: Anyare?

Join Xave Gregorio as he explores strategies which could have prevented the high number of casualties and could stop it from happening again, together with Philstar.com senior reporter Gaea Cabico, geographer Timothy James Cipriano and professional forester Dr. Ernesto Guiang.

Catch the latest episode of Anyare? on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on Philstar.com’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.

ANYARE

PAENGPH
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: How much is a full funeral service in the Philippines?
14 days ago

WATCH: How much is a full funeral service in the Philippines?

14 days ago
Here is a short breakdown of how much a funeral service cost in the Philippines
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Don't bring these things to the cemetery
14 days ago

WATCH: Don't bring these things to the cemetery

14 days ago
Here are some prohibitions implemented by some local government authorities in Metro Manlla.
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: BTS gets ready for military service; is it the same with mandatory ROTC for Filipinos?
October 19, 2022 - 3:02pm

WATCH: BTS gets ready for military service; is it the same with mandatory ROTC for Filipinos?

October 19, 2022 - 3:02pm
Is the mandatory military service in South Korea the same as the mandatory ROTC that President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Plainclothes cops' visits to journalists, alarming or not?
October 18, 2022 - 5:13pm

WATCH: Plainclothes cops' visits to journalists, alarming or not?

October 18, 2022 - 5:13pm
Could there have been a better way for the PNP to show their concern for the safety and welfare of journalists...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Group wants SMNI franchise cancelled
October 17, 2022 - 6:03pm

WATCH: Group wants SMNI franchise cancelled

October 17, 2022 - 6:03pm
Sonshine Media Network International or SMNI is under fire from a civil society coalition for using its network to brand groups...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Should Boying Remulla Resign?
October 17, 2022 - 8:55am

WATCH: Should Boying Remulla Resign?

October 17, 2022 - 8:55am
Social media users are calling for the resignation of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla after his son was arrested...
News Videos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with