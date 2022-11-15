ANYARE?: The devastating death toll of ‘Paeng’

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 200 people died due to the wrath of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae), mostly from the Bangsamoro region which was not even in its direct path.

The high death toll left President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in disbelief. “That seems very high for a flooding incident,” he told a situation briefing.

What exactly went wrong that led to such a tragedy, especially in the southern Philippines?

Tonight, we ask: Anyare?

Join Xave Gregorio as he explores strategies which could have prevented the high number of casualties and could stop it from happening again, together with Philstar.com senior reporter Gaea Cabico, geographer Timothy James Cipriano and professional forester Dr. Ernesto Guiang.

Catch the latest episode of Anyare? on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on Philstar.com’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.