^

Education and Home

How a Singapore professor revolutionized manufacturing technology with nanomaterials

Philstar.com
September 28, 2022 | 9:30am
How a Singapore professor revolutionized manufacturing technology with nanomaterials
After experiencing the pain of losing a loved one to lung cancer at the tender age of 10, Assistant Professor Edison Ang turned the emotional setback into an inspiration.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — After experiencing the pain of losing a loved one to lung cancer at the tender age of 10, Dr. Edison Ang turned the emotional setback into an inspiration.

It spurred him to complete his doctorate degree at the age of 33, and then became an assistant professor at the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE NTU, Singapore). This also led him to continually undertake high-level research and development, contribute to humanity and nurture the next generation of youth.

“I believe that the younger generation is humanity’s greatest asset and they are also the future of sustainability,” he said.

To this day, this belief has shaped his conviction towards research in order to empower teachers in inspiring the next generation of young scientists and engineers whom he believed would bring about change in the world.

As a researcher at NIE NTU, Dr. Ang is deeply interested in a wide range of nanoscale materials, particularly two-dimensional (2D) nanosheets that are 100,000 times thinner than the hair of human and graphene, which can be found in pencil lead.

The National Institute of Education is an autonomous institute under the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. It has been consistently ranked among the top 20 education institutions in the world and the top 3 in Asia by Quacquarelli Symonds ranking.
Photo Release

“Understanding the properties of these nanomaterials has significant technological implications in energy conversion and storage, water purification and food and beverage implementations,” he shared.  

His research activities include nanomaterial design and fabrication, surface modification, coating, arrays and thin-film fabrications, defect engineering, 3D printed materials, developing sustainable materials, materials characterization and device design.

“My team studies the fundamentals of nanomaterials, establish low-cost processing methods and resolve critical issues in a real-world application,” he added.

In 2021, Dr. Ang successfully applied for external funding to support two of his research projects: 3D-Printing Membrane for Industrial Wastewater Treatment and 3D-Printed Electrode for High-Energy Rechargeable Batteries.  

“3D printing technology is automated, scalable and saves time and money in manufacturing. We can print complex shapes without the use of a mould. We can also print multiple parts with precise dimensions in a single build with different designs,” he explained.

However, such technologies are not without challenges. One of the major challenges of implementing nanomaterials for rechargeable batteries and membrane filtration applications is the lack of structural design and controllable dimension.

For Dr. Ang, this limits their optimum and consistent performance for practical application. “The advancement of 3D printing technology has revolutionized the customization of functional materials. However, we must not lose sight of the importance of remaining sustainable while doing so,” he cautioned.

Reflecting on his research, Dr. Ang shared that in 2020, he started Nanotech Lab with the support of his collaborators and had since developed a unique 2D nanomaterials ink (graphene) which can be 3D printed, paving the way for new industrial opportunities in the fields of rechargeable batteries and membrane filtering.

Assistant Professor Ang's research activities include nanomaterial design and fabrication, surface modification, coating, arrays and thin-film fabrications, defect engineering, 3D printed materials, developing sustainable materials, materials characterization and device design.
Photo Release

“These amazing works have resulted in two provisional patents,” he shared.

Following these achievements, Dr. Ang was awarded the Outstanding ASIAN Science Diplomat Award and Vebleo Fellow Award in 2021, recognizing his outstanding research work and leadership in the field of science, engineering and technology.

In 2022, he was awarded the Sabic Young Professional Award by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers for his outstanding and internationally recognized contributions to particle technology for young professionals under 45.

Additionally, he was invited by the International Association of Advanced Materials to give a Young Scientist Medal Lecture on “Chemistry of Two-Dimensional Nanomaterials for Energy Storage and Membrane Technology,” showcasing his 3D printed works.

As a young faculty member, he was also elected by prestigious publishers, such as Elsevier, as an Early Career Editorial Board Member of Chemical Engineering Journal, Springer Nature as a Young Editorial Board Member of Journal of Leather Science and Engineering, and Frontiers as Reviewer Editorial Board Member of Frontiers in Chemical Engineering for Separation Processes.

As a message to budding postgraduate students, he shared, “Before beginning a graduate research program, consider your life purpose. My life purpose of making a difference in the world through research and development motivates me to get out of bed every morning. Find a passion that inspires you and makes your life worth living for.”

Interested in exploring a Ph.D. and learning from esteemed professors like Assistant Professor Edison Ang from NIE? Application for August 2023 intake will start from Oct. 3, 2022 to Jan. 13, 2023.

The National Institute of Education (NIE) is an autonomous institute under the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU, Singapore). It has been consistently ranked among the top 20 education institutions in the world and the top 3 in Asia by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking.

 

For more information, visit nie.edu.sg/aug2023.

NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION

NIU
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Adopting 'Minecraft: Education Edition' for game-based learning in Pinagbuhatan High School
Sponsored
5 days ago

Adopting 'Minecraft: Education Edition' for game-based learning in Pinagbuhatan High School

5 days ago
With the successful implementation of Minecraft: Education Edition in their curriculum, Pinagbuhatan High School becomes...
Education and Home
fbtw
ACCESS continues to pave way for excellence in online MCLE in Philippines
8 days ago

ACCESS continues to pave way for excellence in online MCLE in Philippines

8 days ago
Aside from curating the best topics, tapping today’s legal luminaries, and offering convenience through offering continuing...
Education and Home
fbtw
Digital transformation: Reimagining education through social media
September 4, 2022 - 10:01am

Digital transformation: Reimagining education through social media

By Jing CastaÃ±eda | September 4, 2022 - 10:01am
Since the dawn of time, communication has grown and developed with humankind.
Education and Home
fbtw
Filipina teacher shares studying experience at high-ranking Singapore university
Sponsored
June 15, 2022 - 9:09am

Filipina teacher shares studying experience at high-ranking Singapore university

June 15, 2022 - 9:09am
When asked what attracted her to the program, Rubia shared her amazement at NIE NTU, Singapore's rankings and research among...
Education and Home
fbtw
Map&uacute;a collabs with Arizona State U! Here are 4 opportunities students can experience
Sponsored
June 10, 2022 - 1:16pm

Mapúa collabs with Arizona State U! Here are 4 opportunities students can experience

By Jap Tobias, Jap Tobias | June 10, 2022 - 1:16pm
The collaboration makes Mapúa a member of the ASU-Cintana Alliance, a global network of innovative universities in...
Education and Home
fbtw
How an internationally accredited program can boost your career
May 16, 2022 - 3:00pm

How an internationally accredited program can boost your career

May 16, 2022 - 3:00pm
For aspiring engineers or information technology (IT) professionals, quality education ensures their qualification for related...
Education and Home
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with