DepEd begins preparations for school opening
Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - February 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has begun preparations for the opening of the school year in June.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones has issued a memorandum providing for the creation of an inter-agency task force that will ensure the smooth opening of classes this year.

“The Oplan Balik Eskwela (OBE) is part of the department’s efforts to ensure that learners are properly enrolled and able to attend school on the first day of classes,” Briones said in the memorandum dated Feb. 4.

“The OBE aims to address problems, queries and other concerns commonly encountered by the public at the start of classes,” she added.

In addition to DepEd, other government agencies that will be part of the task force include the Departments of Energy, Interior and Local Government, Health, National Defense, Public Works and Highways, Social Welfare and Development, Trade and Industry and Transportation.

Also part of the task force are the Manila Electric Company, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, Metro Manila Development Authority, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the Philippine National Police, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

A command conference will be conducted among partner agencies on May 25. The OBE will be activated until June 5.

A public assistance command center will also be established in DepEd regional and division offices from May 23 to receive, process and respond to queries regarding the opening of classes.

It shall also assist in the dissemination and clarification of DepEd policies, programs, projects and processes, particularly those related to the school opening.

The academic calendar for the upcoming school year has yet to be released.

Public schools last week started early registration for incoming kindergarten and Grades 1, 7 and 11 students.            

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Duterte OKs ‘Sulong Edukalidad’ program
By Alexis Romero | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
President Duterte has approved a program that seeks to review the K-12 program and enhance the skills of teachers after the Philippines got low scores in an international study that gauged students’ knowledge...
51 minutes ago
Education and Home
fbfb
Teachers warned vs investment scams
By Janvic Mateo | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Education has warned public school teachers against several investment programs that are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
51 minutes ago
Education and Home
fbfb
DepEd begins preparations for school opening
By Janvic Mateo | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Education has begun preparations for the opening of the school year in June.
51 minutes ago
Education and Home
fbfb
ROTC in High School to help in calamity response
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The proposed institutionalization of the Basic Reserve Officers Training Corps in high school will boost the youth’s capacity to help and respond during disaster situation, said Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.
51 minutes ago
Education and Home
fbfb
Nationwide student journalists meet scrapped
By Raymund Catindig | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
At least 7,000 student journalists from all over the country will not be able to compete in the National Secondary Press Conference due to the novel coronavirus scare after Education Secretary Leonor Briones indefinitely...
51 minutes ago
Education and Home
fbfb
How it all began – the Operation Brotherhood Pagsasarili Montessori to the rescue
By Preciosa S. Soliven | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
In 1965 I just returned from Italy after I trained as a Montessori preschool teacher at Centro Montessori in Perugia using a ‘borsa di studio’ grant of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
51 minutes ago
Education and Home
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with