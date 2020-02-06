DepEd begins preparations for school opening

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has begun preparations for the opening of the school year in June.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones has issued a memorandum providing for the creation of an inter-agency task force that will ensure the smooth opening of classes this year.

“The Oplan Balik Eskwela (OBE) is part of the department’s efforts to ensure that learners are properly enrolled and able to attend school on the first day of classes,” Briones said in the memorandum dated Feb. 4.

“The OBE aims to address problems, queries and other concerns commonly encountered by the public at the start of classes,” she added.

In addition to DepEd, other government agencies that will be part of the task force include the Departments of Energy, Interior and Local Government, Health, National Defense, Public Works and Highways, Social Welfare and Development, Trade and Industry and Transportation.

Also part of the task force are the Manila Electric Company, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, Metro Manila Development Authority, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the Philippine National Police, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

A command conference will be conducted among partner agencies on May 25. The OBE will be activated until June 5.

A public assistance command center will also be established in DepEd regional and division offices from May 23 to receive, process and respond to queries regarding the opening of classes.

It shall also assist in the dissemination and clarification of DepEd policies, programs, projects and processes, particularly those related to the school opening.

The academic calendar for the upcoming school year has yet to be released.

Public schools last week started early registration for incoming kindergarten and Grades 1, 7 and 11 students.