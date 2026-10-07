Running for Jesus

The righteous will flourish like a palm tree, . . . they will still bear fruit in old age. Psalm 92:12-14

When people think about the 100-meter dash, current world-record holder Usain Bolt might come to mind. But we can’t forget about Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins. In 2021, Julia crossed the finish line before all other runners to win the 100-meter dash in the Louisiana Senior Games. Her time was a bit slower than Bolt’s 9.58 seconds—just over 60 seconds. But she was also 105 years old!

There’s a lot to like about a woman who’s still running sprints at her age. And there’s a lot to like about believers in Jesus who never stop running the race with Him as their goal (Hebrews 12:1-2). The psalmist says this about the faithful in the later stages of life: “The righteous will flourish like a palm tree, . . . they will still bear fruit in old age, they will stay fresh and green” (92:12-14).

Older believers who follow this kind of standard can find further instruction in the apostle Paul's letter to Titus. Seasoned men are to be “sound in faith, in love and in endurance” (Titus 2:2), and senior women are “to teach what is good” (v. 3).

There’s no call for older believers to stop running the race. Maybe not the way Julia does on the track, but in ways that honor God as He provides the strength they need. Let’s all run the race to serve Him and others well. Dave Branon

What are some things you can do to reach others for Christ and help them grow in faith? How can you encourage other believers to serve as they can?

Dear Jesus, thank You for every day you give me. No matter my age, help me to strive to run the race for Your honor.