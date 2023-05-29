^

Daily Bread

Death zone

The Philippine Star
May 29, 2023 | 12:00am
Death zone

But David remained in Jerusalem. — 2 SAMUEL 11:1

In 2019, a climber saw his last sunrise from the peak of Mount Everest. He survived the dangerous ascent, but the high altitude squeezed his heart, and he passed away on the trek down. One medical expert warns climbers not to think of the summit as their journey’s end. They must get up and down quickly, remembering “they’re in the Death Zone.”

David survived his dangerous climb to the top. He killed lions and bears, slew Goliath, dodged Saul’s spear and pursuing army, and conquered Philistines and Ammonites to become king of the mountain.

But David forgot he was in the death zone. At the peak of his success, as “the Lord gave David victory wherever he went” (2 Samuel 8:6), he committed adultery and murder. His initial mistake? He lingered on the mountaintop. When his army set out for new challenges, he “remained in Jerusalem” (11:1). David once had volunteered to fight Goliath; now he relaxed in the accolades of his triumphs.

It’s hard to stay grounded when everyone, including God, says you’re special (7:11–16). But we must. If we’ve achieved some success, we may appropriately celebrate the accomplishment and accept congratulations, but we must keep moving. We’re in the death zone. Come down the mountain. Humbly serve others in the valley — asking God to guard your heart and your steps. — Mike Wittmer

 

 

Are you climbing your mountain or near the top?

How might you avoid the pitfalls that come with success?

Father, grant me success, and protect me from its excess.

 

Follow us on social media: ourdailybreadpilipinas, web: odb.org and filipino-odb.org, and check our resources at ourdailybreadpilipinas.org.

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

New Concept in Plant Shows

July 7, 2012 - 12:00am
For more than 7 years, the plant shows in the Philippines have mostly been deteriorative. Commercial booth holders have been complaining that their profitability has been dropping because of rising commercial...
July 7, 2012 - 12:00am
Daily Bread
fbtw

Leaf-bud Propagation of Pineapple

June 2, 2012 - 12:00am
One of the most efficient and fastest methods of propagation in the horticultural field is the leaf-eye or leaf-bud method of propagation.
June 2, 2012 - 12:00am
Daily Bread
fbtw

Gardenia longiflora

By Domingo A. Madulid | June 2, 2012 - 12:00am
Scientific name: Gardenia longiflora Vidal
June 2, 2012 - 12:00am
Daily Bread
fbtw

Orchid Pathology:Pseudomonas Infection of Phalaenopsis

By Lebon | June 2, 2012 - 12:00am
The microbiologists will look at the devastating Phalaenopsis flower brown spots and tell you it is caused by Pseudomonas (bacterium) infection. 
June 2, 2012 - 12:00am
Daily Bread
fbtw

Mucuna sp.

By Domingo A. Madulid | March 3, 2012 - 12:00am
Scientific name: Mucuna sp.
March 3, 2012 - 12:00am
Daily Bread
fbtw

Plant Conditioning for Indoor Vertical Garden Plants

By Lebon | March 3, 2012 - 12:00am
Plants used for vertical landscaping takes a while to adjust to its new environment.
March 3, 2012 - 12:00am
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with