Seeking God

You, God are my God, earnestly I seek You. Psalm 63:1

It’s inspiring to watch people’s passion and dedication in pursuing their dreams. A young woman I know recently graduated from college in just three years – a task that took total commitment. A friend wanted a particular car, so he worked diligently baking and selling cakes until he reached his goal. Another person who’s in sales seeks to meet one hundred new people every week.

While it can be good to earnestly seek something of earthly value, there’s a more important kind of seeking that we must consider.

In desperation, struggling in a desert, King David wrote, “You, God, are my God, earnestly I seek you” (Psalm 63:1). As David cried out to Him, God drew close to the weary king. David’s deep spiritual thirst for God could only be satisfied in His presence.

The king remembered meeting with God in His “sanctuary” (v. 2), experiencing His all-conquering love (V. 3), and praising Him day after day – finding true satisfaction in Him that’s not unlike enjoying a full and satisfying meal (vv. 4-5). Even during the night he contemplated God’s greatness, recognizing His help and protection (vv. 6-7).

Today the Holy Spirit convicts us to earnestly seek after God. As we cling to Him, in power and love God holds us up with His strong right hand. By the leading of the Spirit, may we draw close to the Maker of all good things. Dave Branon

How has the Holy Spirit been prompting you to seek God?

What are some things you can do this week to grow closer to Him?

Thank You, God, for drawing me to seek after You. To know You

better. To love You more. To recognize Your greatness. I’m so grateful

for your presence in my life.