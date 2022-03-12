^

Daily Bread

A Goal And A Purpose

The Philippine Star
March 12, 2022 | 12:00am
My only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me. Acts 20:24

In 2018, endurance athlete Colin O’Brady took a walk that had never been taken before. Pulling a supply sled behind him, O’Brady trekked across Antarctica entirely alone – a total of 932 miles in 54 days. It was a momentous journey of dedication and courage.

Commenting on his time alone with the ice, the cold, and the daunting distance, O’Brady said, “I was locked in a deep flow state [fully immersed in the endeavor] the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey.”

For those of us who have put our faith in Jesus, that statement might strike a familiar chord. It sounds a lot like our calling as believers: focused on the goal of walking through life in a way that glorifies (honors) God and reveals Him to others. In Acts 20:24, Paul, no stranger to dangerous journeys, said, “I consider my life worth nothing to me; my only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me the task of testifying to the good news of God’s grace.”

As we walk on in our relationship with Jesus, may we recognize what we know about the purpose for our journey and press on to the day we’ll see our Savior face to face. Dave Branon

 

 

How does your relationship with Jesus affect your walk in life?

What can you do today to reveal to others your love for Him?

Dear Heavenly Father, as we walk through life, help us to honor You

In all we do. And may we encourage others to journey with You.

