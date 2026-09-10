Institutional reform now!

The human cost of high-level government plunder in the Philippines is hardly ever measured in spreadsheets or legal briefs. It is measured in inches of brown, murky water rising inside a family’s home, in destroyed livelihoods and in the quiet, grinding despair of millions who are left to fend for themselves every time the skies open up.

In Philippine politics, budget allocations are often treated as private leverage rather than public trust. For years, flood control budgets – line items tucked quietly into Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) allocations – served as the ideal vehicle for systemic corruption. Unlike a school building or a paved highway, a “dredged river” or an underwater dike is nearly impossible for the average citizen to verify. You cannot easily audit what lies beneath the surface of a swollen river.

What makes the Romualdez trial a defining moment for this administration is proximity. In past decades, high-profile corruption probes were reserved for political opposition or outgoing regimes. Yet, Romualdez was not an outsider; he was Speaker of the House, a primary architect of the legislative agenda and a first cousin to the sitting President. The unraveling of the Philippine flood control corruption scandal was not triggered by a single whistleblower or a routine audit. Instead, it was exposed through a domino effect of severe natural disasters, executive callouts, congressional hearings, contractor confessions and political infighting.

For low- and middle-income families, a flood is not merely an inconvenience; it is a recurring financial and emotional disaster. When floodwaters continue to submerge neighborhoods across Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga and surrounding provinces, everyday life comes to a sudden and painful halt. The economic burden of corrupt public infrastructure falls almost entirely on those least equipped to bear it – small businesses, vendors, minimum wage earners, commuters, single parents and many others who have to bear the additional layers of costs to rebuild. And from where? From their own micro savings that a single severe flood completely erased.

The painful part: taxpayers were told that billions of pesos were actively funding river dikes, drainage channels and pumping stations. In reality, prosecutors allege that these vital infrastructure budgets were siphoned off through dummy corporations, converted via foreign exchange firms and delivered in suitcases of cash. Every “ghost” dike or unbuilt pumping station represents a specific neighborhood left exposed to the next typhoon.

Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and his key allies – most notably former House appropriations chairman Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co – are at the center of a historic political and legal fallout over their betrayal of the public trust.

The audacity to pull off a P7.44-billion plunder scheme – and to do so using life-saving flood control projects – stems from a deeply entrenched culture of official impunity, structural leverage and institutional loopholes in the Philippine political system.

But how were these audacious acts actually fueled? Unlike a school building, a bridge or a highway – which citizens can easily inspect and measure – flood control projects are fundamentally hard to audit on the ground. This then begs the question – was Vice President Duterte right after all when she said that only two people controlled the monies? In hindsight, her statement proved to be politically and structurally accurate.

At the height of his power, Martin Romualdez was not just the Speaker of the House; he was the President’s first cousin and chief political strategist. But it seems that a fatal miscalculation happened. What Romualdez and his allies failed to account for was the sheer scale of public rage when heavy typhoons collided with nonexistent infrastructure.

Storms do not distinguish between the innocent and the corrupt, but the national budget certainly did. We have watched this movie before where the dramatic fall, the sudden medical scare occurs, the guarded hospital room is closed and then the slow fade into legal amnesia.

But if this scandal dissolves into just another quiet political compromise, the message to the ruling class will be crystal clear: you steal enough, and the system will eventually build you an ark. Until real accountability drains the political swamp, the Filipino people will be left to sink or swim alone.

By refusing to stay silent and demanding receipts for every stolen peso, the Filipino people must be firm in their resolve to fight against corruption, use their collective voices which is stronger than any political machine and set a fierce new precedent where no one, no matter how powerful, is beyond the reach of justice.

The storm clouds of corruption may have cost taxpayers billions in stolen safety, but the response has exposed something far more resilient: a public that demanded answers and a presidency that allowed the evidence to lead to its own inner circle. By stepping back and letting the ombudsman prosecute those in the highest halls of Congress, President Marcos Jr. helped plant the seeds for a new era of institutional integrity.

The road to rebuilding public trust will be long, but for a nation accustomed to impunity, the fall of the untouchable marks the bright beginning of real democratic reform.