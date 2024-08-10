Learn a bit of AI in India

Many of us dismiss technology trends because we just use whatever social media platforms are introduced. We swing from Facebook to Instagram and now also use Threads and probably dropped out to X or what was Twitter. We use What’sApp as a messaging tool and not even realize all of the above are run by the same guys at Facebook. Or the Metaverse. That is our new “Universe” – what we used to study as Physics, Math and maybe English are now under a multi-app platform called the Metaverse.

But learn we must, and continue learning, if we must know what the world will be for the remainder of our stay here.

A tech professional, Renato, who I recently had the pleasure of meeting in Guatemala, takes time to learn not one but two or more Master classes in artificial intelligence because he wants to be ahead of the curve. Even in his late 50s he knows he will need to arm himself with new knowledge, adapt to new theories and findings about technology.

And women are not exempt from updating their tech knowledge if they must succeed in their present careers or adapt their business to what lies ahead. It is for this reason that our group – Philippine Women’s Economic Network – is embarking on an exchange program of sorts focused on IT and AI with the ladies organization FLO of FICCI – the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce. I met the past president of FICCI-FLO (FICCI Ladies Organization) Vinita Bimbhet in 2016 at the Delhi Dialogue and since then we have been in touch for shared learning activities. They visited us and joined the delegations during the ASEAN Summit in 2017 in Manila and now it is our turn to go to India.

Focused on India as the third largest users and leaders of Artificial Intelligence (AI), we will be meeting with women techpreneurs who may just be the partners we need in taking on the new world order. Vinita asked the current FICCI-FLO board headed by president Joyshree Das Verma to gather the cream of the crop amongst India’s women in IT.

As India and the Philippines share leadership in the BPO sector using voice and data, it is not far for us to also take the lead in artificial intelligence to cement our position as techno leaders or trail blazers. I do not know if our being number one in Facebook use can be put to good use as we orient ourselves with new trends in technology.

Technology is indeed a great equalizer, as it puts women and men on the same step as developments like AI is gender-blind. Whoever uses it will benefit from it, gender issues aside. And Philwen will make this business matching worth the time and effort of our Philippine delegation as well as our counterparts.

After all, not everyone can go to Master class like Renato. But everyone can learn a thing or two if one keeps an open mind and considers all possibilities to enable business and enterprise to benefit from artificial intelligence.

Besides the learning trip to Hyderabad about AI, the delegates will be exposed to Anshukam, a cultural event to be held in New Delhi. This is organized by FICCI-FLO and is centered on textiles and looms. This time, we will see what India is doing in the handloom department and maybe learn a thing or two about something close to women entrepreneurs’ hearts – textiles, weaving and adapting these traditional crafts to the modern age.

Yes, we will travel to these two cities, gathering two different kinds of experience.

FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) is the apex body of business women in India. They, like us in Philwen, continuously look for markets and linkages for business sectors as modern as AI and as traditional as textiles. Philwen has five organizations under its coalition and growing to include women in other economic sectors like mining, travel, health and more.

I have been to India a few times but have been limited to Delhi, Jaipur and Agra – one’s usual first “golden triangle” visit to the huge South Asian country. I was also hosted in Bangalore and had the unique opportunity to stay in an ashram of The Art of Living and met the master guru, Ravi Shankar. I did yoga and visited a Panchakarma, and will always remember even my side trip to Mysore. And let us not forget my visit to Northeast India, a place called Guwahati, where even some native Indians have never been. We did a women’s forum back in 2018 on the heels of the January festival hosted by FLO called Basant, where everyone had to come in a yellow outfit and network with the FLO members, also I think to welcome spring like Baisakhi.

India is a huge country with a multi-diverse and interesting food and culture. The Northern Indians drink tea while the southerners drink coffee. Even that is a great divide, as some regions eat more rice and some eat more bread than rice. There is Basmati rice and there are hundreds of breads you can try. Indian food is not just curry because every state has its own favorite food. Vegetarians will have a field day as there is always a choice of veg (vegan) or non-veg (non vegetarian) food choices.

I will definitely come for the food, drink and most of all the learnings from experts who will be sharing new developments in technology as well as fashion. I must say, though, that this trip will be primarily for women from the business sector.

If you want to take the last few seats set aside for the country, drop me a line or email the Philwen secretariat soonest.

All you need is an open mind and a willingness to also share what you know. Or email me: [email protected].