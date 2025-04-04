^

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 11:03am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Commission on Elections Chairperson George Erwin Garcia and National Printing Office (NPO) Director Revsee Escobedo spearhead the resumption of ballot printing for the upcoming midterm election at the NPO office on Jan. 27, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 65 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

Marcos ‘glad’ to help renew VP Sara and Rody’s relationship

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was reportedly happy he could help mend the relationship between Vice...
17 jailed OFWs in Qatar released

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Seventeen Filipinos detained in Qatar over an unauthorized rally in support of detained former president Rodrigo Duterte have been released, the Department of Migrant Workers said yesterday. The group of...
Victim admission proposal submitted for Duterte trial

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
 A proposal for the victim admission process in detained former president Rodrigo Duterte’s crimes against humanity...
ICC spox: Judges to decide if Duterte's surrender is unlawful

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 20 hours ago
While former President Rodrigo Duterte's camp questions the legality of his arrest by the International Criminal Court,...
Marcos Jr. glad to help Dutertes reconcile

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
 From arrest enabler to reconciler?
China arrests 3 Filipinos for alleged spying

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
China’s state security authorities arrested three Filipinos suspected of spying in the country that employs extensive...
&lsquo;Purchase of US jets not aimed vs any country&rsquo;

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The possible purchase of 20 F-16 fighter jets from the US is not directed against any country and is just part of the Philippines’...
66% expect vote buying to be prevalent in elections

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
A majority of Filipino voters expect that vote buying will be prevalent in this year’s midterm elections, a survey conducted...
Bersamin: Fake news peddlers should be prosecuted

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday expressed support for the prosecution of fake news peddlers, saying the problem has affected not...
